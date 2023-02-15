WH Chamber of Commerce polishing off spring event list

With the New Year celebrations out of the way, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce is putting the finishing touches on its upcoming spring 2023 events. Here's what they have so far:

IN RECOGNITION OF CITY SERVICE

The deadline for nominations for the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Service Awards is March 3 and includes six categories that recognize outstanding contributions of the city's citizens.

These are the W.F. "Jack" Moody Award; the Jitters Morgan Small Business Award; the Clara Burton Education Award; the Bridges-Socia Award; the Youth Award; and the Senior Citizens Award.

Each year, the chamber honors a police and firefighter for going above-and-beyond the call of duty. More information is available online or by emailing: whitehallchamber@gmail.com.

DINNER OUT

The annual Chamber of Commerce Community Service Awards Banquet will be held March 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Individual tickets are $20, or $300 for a full table reservation that seats 10, or $150 for a half table reservation that seats five. More information is available online or by emailing: whitehallchamber@gmail.com.

THE ANNUAL EGG HUNT

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 1 from 10-11 a.m. inside White Hall City Park, 101 Parkway Drive. Be ready to hunt for eggs and prizes.

MONEY FOR COLLEGE

Now through April 7, the Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Committee is accepting scholarship applications. Each year, they present three White Hall High School seniors with $1,000 scholarships. More information is available online or by emailing: whitehallchamber@gmail.com.

MORE FUN TO COME

The Chamber announced dates for upcoming events including the traditional 4th of July Fireworks, July 4; Trade Days will be Oct. 7; the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be Oct. 13; and Founders Day will be Oct. 21.

The White Hall Community Christmas will be Dec. 1, and Letters to Santa are due by Dec. 8. More information will be available later.

CHAMBER BOARD UPDATE

The Chamber Board elected Kevin Bonnette as its 2023 president. He replaced Joe Spadoni, who served for three years. Spadoni retired to spend more time at home and was not voted off.

Also serving are: Tiffany Camp, vice president; Amanda Johnson, secretary; Lauren Staton, treasurer; and current board members are Barbara Summers, Dan Cook, Debbie Johnson, Kim Soto, Leslie Hendericks, Sheila Brown, Trey Watt and Jeff May.