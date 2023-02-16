25% of Oklahomans set to lose Medicaid by end of year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly one-quarter of Oklahomans receiving health care through Medicaid — about 300,000 people — will no longer be eligible by the end of this year, mostly because they or a parent earn too much to qualify, state health officials said this week.

Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett outlined the state’s plan to notify people who are losing coverage over the next nine months.

He said most of those people, including children, will be phased out because they or a caregiver earn more than 138% of the federal poverty level, which is the threshold to qualify for the program called SoonerCare in Oklahoma. The threshold translates to about $18,000 a year for an individual or about $39,000 for a family of four.

At the start of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the federal government agreed to allow people to stay on Medicaid even if they started to make more money than usually allowed. That ended in December when Congress passed a bill that included ending the public health emergency.

Nationwide, millions are expected to be bumped from Medicaid, which provides health care coverage to nearly 80 million low-income people. The federal government also will wind down extra funds given to states for the added enrollees over the next year.







