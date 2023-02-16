Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plans to bring indoor cinema, drive-in theater to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A cinema chain founded in Austin, Texas, and known for serving dinner and drinks while showing movies plans to come to the former 112 Drive-In.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, with about two dozen existing or planned locations nationwide, announced it intends to open its first location in Arkansas at the site of the former drive-in. The plan includes a drive-in theater screen and an indoor, eight-auditorium theater with total seating for 798 patrons.

City planners have received a proposed development plan for the property. The Planning Commission's Subdivision Committee will review the plans today.

The plans show a drive-in screen with 45 stalls for cars at the southeast corner of the property. The indoor theater would sit just to the north. The cinema aspect would make up part of the planned development.

A commercial site for restaurant or retail space is planned for a future phase of development immediately west of the drive-in. Additionally, about 200 residential units would lie on the northern end of the property.

The planned development makes up 19.5 acres of the total 36-acre site. Little Rock developer and cinema enthusiast Dave Anderson bought the property for $5.5 million in August, according to Washington County property records. He said last year he wanted to build a neighborhood entertainment destination that keeps in mind the property's drive-in theater history.

The family-owned 112 Drive-In showed double features every summer weekend for 42 years before dimming the lights for good in August. Its last two showings were "Grease" and "Footloose." Its closing ushered mixed feelings among residents, with many showing support for the longtime establishment on the drive-in's Facebook page and sharing memories.