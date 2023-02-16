Arkansas challenges EPA's rejection of state air quality plan

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to challenge the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of a proposed state air quality plan.

The petition submitted in the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals came three days after the EPA issued its final disapproval of a plan Arkansas submitted in 2019 to address updated federal ozone standards.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced during a news conference Thursday that she had asked Griffin to take legal action.

In 2015, federal officials required states to submit revisions to their plans after the EPA tightened national standards for ground-level ozone. A "good neighbor" provision required states to ensure their emissions would not cause nearby states to fail to meet the new standards.

"We took into account all available data at the time to comply with federal regulations while still managing to foster a friendly business environment," Sanders said during the conference. "Our rules would have reduced pollution without reducing jobs."

EPA proposed its disapproval of Arkansas' plan in February 2022. In April, the agency proposed a federal implementation plan for Arkansas and 25 other states.

On Monday, EPA issued its final disapproval for plans submitted by 19 states, including Arkansas.

Griffin said during the news conference Thursday that he objected to how EPA's final disapproval does not allow Arkansas to issue revisions to the original plan. He also argued that federal officials unfairly changed standards for analysis between when Arkansas submitted its plan and when the EPA rejected it.

"They've moved the goalposts and given the state, the governor no opportunity to revise," Griffin said. "In this particular case, I believe what's going on is the federal government wants the federal implementation plan for everybody."

The final disapproval ruling Monday starts a two-year deadline for EPA officials to promulgate federal implementation plans to address the relevant requirements. The process will continue unless federal officials approve a subsequent state plan submission that meets the requirements, according to EPA documentation.