The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 15, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-329. Seth Bradley Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CR-22-479. Eugene Quackenbush v. State of Arkansas, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden, J., agrees. Thyer, J., concurs.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-254. Logan Morrison v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-22-207. Terrell Howard v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-22-494. Jeffery Rogers v. State of Arkansas, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-627. Tina Lewis v. Baptist Health d/b/a Baptist Health Medical Center Little Rock; and Peggy K. Guard, M.D., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Abramson, Gladwin, Wood, and Brown, JJ., agree. Hixson, J., dissents.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-49. Vincent Mitchell v. Theresa Mitchell, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-584. Miranda Dye v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-233. Donyel Porter v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CR-22-376. David McEuen v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-303. Mario Gurulé v. Shilia Sanders, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Dismissed without prejudice. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

CV-22-310. April Blankenship and Donald Ross v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-302. Kyle Myatt v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-537. City of Sherwood v. Clint Bearden, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Reversed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

CV-22-298. Joshua Ruffin v. Command Center, Inc.; Ace American Insurance Company; and Gallagher Bassett Services, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-550. Kimberly Gonzales v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-391. Dottie Trudo v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-22-462. Eric Romar Stanley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson, Klappenbach, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., dissent.

CV-22-417. Jamie Lyall v. Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-392. Charles Greeno v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-502. Alexandra Franklin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-591. Julie Nault v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-23. Xavier Juwon Lacey v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson, Klappenbach, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., dissent.

CR-22-24. Xavier Juwon Lacey v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson, Klappenbach, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., dissent.

CR-22-523. Eric Romar Stanley v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson, Klappenbach, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., dissent.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-308. Christopher Dougan v. State of Arkansas, from Howard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-22-501. Tyra McKellar v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-322. Brandon Goldsmith v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.