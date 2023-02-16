Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: Bills on absentee ballots, retired police dogs clear state Senate





Absentee ballot bill clears Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow a registered voter, who is prevented from voting by the observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that polls are open on Election Day, to apply for an absentee ballot and cast an absentee vote.

The Senate voted 28-2 to send Senate Bill 247 by Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, to the House for further consideration.

Dotson told senators the state doesn't make any allowances for religion for absentee voting, and the bill is based on a law in Indiana

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs fund for old police dogs

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would require the Department of Public Safety to provide a payment of up to $2,500 per year for the costs of food, flea and tick prevention, and veterinarian bills for a canine that is retired from the state Division of Arkansas State Police and adopted by a division canine handler.

The Senate voted 30-0 to send House Bill 1319 by Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, to the governor.

Berry told a Senate committee Tuesday that the bill would allow an officer to take a canine home until the canine dies, and that typically there are one or two canines in retirement.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Fee reductions zip through Senate

A bill that would require the secretaries of the state Department of Health and state Department of Labor and Licensing to reduce one or more regulatory fees or charges of a state board or commission, whose administrative functions have been transferred to each department, under certain circumstances zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send House Bill 1322 by Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, to the governor.

Under the bill, each secretary would be required to implement a reduction of one or more regulatory fees or charges of a board or commission, whose administrative functions have been transferred to each department, if he or she determines the following:

• The board or commission has a fund balance that is at least three times greater than its annual average operating expenses as determined by the secretary.

• A reduction of regulatory fees and charges will not result in the fund balance of the board or commission dropping below a balance three times greater than its annual average operating expenses as determined by the secretary.

• Valid reasons do not exist for allowing the board or commission to continue to charge its required amount of regulatory fees and charges while having a fund balance that is at least three times greater than its annual average operating expenses. Valid reasons would include accumulating funds for a future construction project or other capital project that the secretary deems necessary for the board or commission.

Spokespersons for both departments said their secretaries haven't determined which fees would be cut under the measure.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Sky-lantern permit bill off to governor

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow cities to issue permits for the use of sky lanterns that passed the Arkansas House on Thursday.

The Senate voted 22-2 to send House Bill 1258, sponsored by Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, to the governor.

The bill would allow a city of the first or second class to issue an event permit "for the use of sky lanterns if the event is open to the public."

A city could revoke a sky lantern permit any time before the event if the city's fire department determines the use of the lanterns would be "dangerous due to weather or other conditions." All other sales of sky lanterns would be prohibited under the proposed law.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Abortion licenses' revocation OK'd

The Arkansas House approved a bill to repeal the state's law licensing abortion clinics.

Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, described Senate Bill 138 as a "technical bill" to bring the state's rules on licensing in accordance with Arkansas' ban on abortion. The House voted 85-8 in favor of the bill, and it moves back to the Senate for further consideration.

"We all know abortion is illegal in Arkansas, and a state agency cannot license an entity to perform an illegal act," Burkes said.

Arkansas' abortion "trigger law" took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, clearing the way for states to ban the procedure. Then-attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed a certificate implementing Act 180 of 2019, which bans abortions except in cases of a medical emergency for the mother.

-- Neal Earley

Antisemitism bill shipped by House

A bill to codify the definition of antisemitism in Arkansas law passed the House on Wednesday.

The bill clarifies the definition of antisemitism for civil rights purposes, giving courts a legal standard for discrimination against Jewish people. The bill passed the House on a 95-0 vote and moves to the governor for action.

Senate Bill 118 adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism from May 26, 2016.

"This definition will aide in determining if there has been a violation in policy, rule or law regarding discriminatory acts," said Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R-Centerton.

-- Neal Earley



