ASU women’s basketball capsule

Arkansas State women vs. South Alabama

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 8-17, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 6-19, 2-12

SERIES ASU leads 40-16

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.1;3.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;11.8;5.0

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;7.8;1.6

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.8;7.7

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.8;6.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (16-27 in second season at ASU and overall)

South Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kelsey Thompson, 5-10, Fr.;9.6;4.1

G Nadia Howard, 5-9, So.;7.0;3.6

G Michiyah Simmons, 5-6, Fr.;6.3;2.9

F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Sr.;7.7;5.4

F Maggie Robinson, 6-0, Sr.;4.5;4.2

COACH Terry Fowler (128-169 in 1oth season at South Alabama, 335-347 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;South Ala.

66.8;Points for;55.2

71.6;Points against;65.0

-3.2;Rebound margin;-5.0

+1.1;Turnover margin;-1.8

37.3;FG pct.;33.8

29.5;3-pt. pct.;27.3

72.7;FT pct.;63.2

CHALK TALK ASU won 63-47 when these teams met less than a month ago at South Alabama's Mitchell Center. ... The Red Wolves have not lost to the Jaguars in Jonesboro since 2009. ... South Alabama is the lowest-scoring team in the Sun Belt by more than 9.0 points per game. ... ASU's Izzy Higginbottom is the conference's second-best free-throw shooter, hitting at an 85.7% clip from the line.

-- Mitchell Gladstone