ASU women’s basketball capsule

Arkansas State women vs. South Alabama
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 8-17, 3-11 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 6-19, 2-12
SERIES ASU leads 40-16
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.1;3.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;11.8;5.0
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;7.8;1.6
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.8;7.7
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.8;6.8
COACH Destinee Rogers (16-27 in second season at ASU and overall)
South Alabama
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kelsey Thompson, 5-10, Fr.;9.6;4.1
G Nadia Howard, 5-9, So.;7.0;3.6
G Michiyah Simmons, 5-6, Fr.;6.3;2.9
F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Sr.;7.7;5.4
F Maggie Robinson, 6-0, Sr.;4.5;4.2
COACH Terry Fowler (128-169 in 1oth season at South Alabama, 335-347 in 23rd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;South Ala.
66.8;Points for;55.2
71.6;Points against;65.0
-3.2;Rebound margin;-5.0
+1.1;Turnover margin;-1.8
37.3;FG pct.;33.8
29.5;3-pt. pct.;27.3
72.7;FT pct.;63.2
CHALK TALK ASU won 63-47 when these teams met less than a month ago at South Alabama's Mitchell Center. ... The Red Wolves have not lost to the Jaguars in Jonesboro since 2009. ... South Alabama is the lowest-scoring team in the Sun Belt by more than 9.0 points per game. ... ASU's Izzy Higginbottom is the conference's second-best free-throw shooter, hitting at an 85.7% clip from the line.
-- Mitchell Gladstone