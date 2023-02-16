Ballet Arkansas awakens ‘Sleeping Beauty’





Ballet Arkansas stages Peter Tchaikovsky's ballet "Sleeping Beauty," using its company of 15 professional dancers and a cast of nearly 100 community performers (age 9 and older) from all across the state, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Center for the Humanities and Arts theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

Sage Feldes, Meredith Loy and Lauren Yordanich divide the role of Aurora, with Aldrin Vendt, Andrew Przybylowicz and David Cummings alternating as Prince Desire.

"Sleeping Beauty is one of the most beloved productions of the classical era, and is perhaps the world's most treasured tale," say Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director. Fothergill has made some slight adjustments to the original choreography by Marius Petipa and subsequent modifications by Rudolf Nureyev to suit the size of the cast.

"The ballet is a spectacle of classical technique, featuring brilliantly crafted choreography and pantomime.

Infused with folklore and humor, the production really is perfect for balletomanes and young audiences alike."

Tickets $30-$45 plus applicable fees. Call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 1 or visit balletarkansas.org/tickets.

