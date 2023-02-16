Mayor sets State of the City Address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City address at 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Pine Bluff City Council meeting, scheduled for March 6, will proceed after the mayor's address.

Washington plans to report on the city's accomplishments in 2022 and its goals for 2023. The public is invited to attend. The date of the event was changed from Feb. 21, according to a news release.

Go Forward plans town hall event

Go Forward Pine Bluff invites the community to attend its town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in the banquet hall.

The agency will introduce phase II of the Citizens' Plan and Strategy. Details: (870) 939-6900 or www.goforwardpinebluff.org.

Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting virtually at 11 a.m. Monday. The community is invited to join them via Zoom, according to a news release.

The topic will be Covid Education/Myths. The speaker will be Tonya Boyce, health advocate for Project LIVE.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/ with Meeting ID: 296 613 0957 and Passcode: U2khq4.

For One tap mobile, use +16469313860,,2966130957#,,,,*576137# US. To find a local number, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcXPYchL2c. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Civic panel to meet Tuesday

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet in person at noon Tuesday. Those interested in attending by conference call, should notify the Pine Bluff Convention Center staff and they will email the information needed to join the call. Details: (870) 536-7600 or receptionist@pinebluff.com.

Kiwanis plan fundraiser Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Pine Bluff will hold a fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Salvation Army gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave. All money raised will go to support the various youth projects the club supports.

The rummage sale items are donations from individual Kiwanians. There will be furniture, household goods, various nick-knacks, books, and clothing among other items.

Tickets available for women's event

Tickets are available to purchase for the International Women's Day event sponsored by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event will celebrate strong, successful women in the community.

The gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. March 8 at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery. Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. The attire is trendy.

"Join us for an evening of live music by The Vibe, sparkling drinks, and delicious charcuterie," the Chamber newsletter said.

At the event, the Chamber will honor 10 professional women in different categories who are making their mark in the county. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

Simmons recognized among Best employers

Simmons Bank has been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers 2023.

"Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed, Simmons Bank is proud to be among those companies to earn this distinction which recognizes Simmons Bank as an employer of choice," according to a news release.

Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this honor based on an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 industry sectors.

"Simmons Bank works hard to provide an environment which fosters collaboration, inclusion and support of our associates in performing at their personal best to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve," said Jena Compton, chief people officer at Simmons Bank. "Being a Great Place to Work is one of our strategic pillars, and this recognition underscores our efforts to create a high performance work environment that enables and empowers through individual excellence and strong teams."

"This award builds on recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including being named in 2022 to 'America's Best Banks' for the second consecutive year and 'World's Best Banks' for the third consecutive year," according to the release.