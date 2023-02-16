Continuance granted in misdemeanor trial of Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson was granted a continuance Thursday in his trial on three misdemeanor charges related to an automobile collision from last year.

Richardson, 57, appeared in Pulaski County District Court just after 9 a.m. where he was scheduled to go on trial for obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.

Charges against Richardson were filed after Arkansas State Police Trooper Ronald Grace discovered Richardson had collided with a pole near Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street in Little Rock in August of 2022.

The incident report states Richardson physically resisted when Grace tried to remove him from the vehicle.

Grace said Richardson — one of 10 city directors — later grabbed the trooper’s leg while trying to get back into the car.

Grace said, “His speech, body language and mannerisms were consistent with that of an impaired motorist."

Richardson had pleaded innocent leading up to the Tuesday trial.

The city director reportedly told emergency personnel that “he does have a history of epilepsy and might have had a recurrence of this,” according to reports highlighted in previous coverage by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Prior coverage also stated that Richardson has a history of collapsing during city board meetings but has not publicly addressed whether they are related to his experience with epilepsy.

Richardson has been serving as a representative for Ward 2 for almost 17 years, following his election to the board of directors in 2006.

A new trial date has not been determined, but is set for some time in July.