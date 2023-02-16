Conway man pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A Conway man pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Peter Francis Stager, 43, was accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face-down on the U.S. Capitol steps. An American flag was attached to the other end of the pole.

Stager entered the guilty plea in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Stager pleaded guilty to one count of U.S. Code 18:111(a)(1) and (b), and 2; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras accepted Stager’s guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing for July 24.

Prosecutors will ask that the remaining six charges against Stager be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Stager appeared in court in orange jail clothing and white sneakers. He has been incarcerated in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest shortly after the Capitol riot.

There were eight defendants in Stager’s case, all of whom had reportedly attacked police officers who were stationed in an archway at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Four of Stager’s co-defendants have entered guilty pleas.

So far, only one of them has been sentenced. Contreras sentenced Justin Jersey of Flint, Mich., to 51 months in prison with credit for time served and ordered him to pay $32,165.65 in restitution.

Jersey pleaded guilty to the same charge as Stager, but Stager’s charge included an enhancement for using a dangerous weapon, where Jersey’s charge included an enhancement for causing bodily injury.



