Davis hot from start, not at end

University of Arkansas guard Davonte Davis returned to his recent form with solid three-point shooting and scoring, but he struggled late in Wednesday's 62-56 loss at Texas A&M.

Davis finished with a team-high 14 points, but he missed three consecutive free throws with the Razorbacks trailing 55-53 and less than three minutes to play and also threw the ball away on an inbound pass as the Aggies closed with an 11-3 run.

The last of those free-throw misses, the back end of a two-shot foul with 2:21 remaining, had bad repercussions for the Razorbacks, as Jordan Walsh was whistled for an over-the-back foul, his fifth of the game with 2:19 left.

Davis went 4 of 10 from three-point range but missed his last three shots from beyond the arc, all in the final 4:56, including a block by Tyrece Radford in the closing seconds.

Davis drilled a three-pointer to open the Razorbacks' scoring at the 18:48 and the junior guard from Jacksonville went on to make two more from long distance in the first half and his first of the second half with 15:51 to play, but that would be his last score of the night.

Davis had a streak of nine consecutive games with 15-plus points, the longest of his career, come to an end with a seven-point effort in last Saturday's loss to Mississippi State.

Davis has made a career-high four three-pointers in three of the last five games, including 4 of 8 in an 81-70 win over the Aggies on Jan. 31.

Late drought

Texas A&M's sagging zone defense caused the Razorbacks trouble down the stretch.

Arkansas missed six consecutive shots, all from three-point range for a span of nearly seven minutes after Makhi Mitchell's reverse layup gave the Hogs a 51-48 lead with 7:07 remaining.

The next Arkansas basket after that came on Anthony Black's drive and three-point play with 12 seconds left as the Aggies pulled off a 10-0 run to take command.

Break slam

Arkansas made the Aggies pay midway through the second half when too many Texas A&M players crowded into the paint after a missed jumper by Hayden Hefner.

The ball caromed directly to Arkansas guard Ricky Council, who quickly initiated a 3-on-1 fast break.

Council fed to Anthony Black, who soared over Wade Taylor for a two-hand slam and a 49-44 Arkansas lead at the 9:26 mark.

Low throws

Two of the best teams in the country at getting to the free-throw line did not do it with regularity at Red Arena.

The Aggies, who are second in the country with 25.5 free throws taken per game, went 18 of 22 from the stripe, including 7 of 9 in the final 4:29.

Arkansas, which ranks 30th with 21.9 free throws per game, hit 7 of 14 from the line, including three consecutive misses by Davonte Davis with less than three minutes remaining.

Cylinder save

Referee Joe Lindsay called an offensive foul on Jordan Walsh with 12:38 left to play and Arkansas ahead 42-40 that would've been the Arkansas swingman's fourth foul.

Thankfully for the Razorbacks, the officials elected to review the play, on which Walsh's left elbow slammed into Dexter Dennis' jaw. After review, the officials determined Dennis had pressed inside the "cylinder," which Walsh is allowed to maneuver in, when Dennis joined a double team on the play.

Arkansas could not widen its lead, however, as Ricky Council missed a jumper after the stoppage.

Brother to brother

Arkansas' Mitchell twins combined on a smooth offensive play that helped the Hogs build an early six-point lead.

Makhi Mitchell was in possession of the ball near the free-throw line on the left side when several A&M defenders inside the paint turned their eyes to them. Behind them, Makhel Mitchell showed himself on the right block.

His brother dropped a pass right in and Mahkel went up for a dunk and a 10-4 Arkansas lead at the 13:33 mark.

Early check

The officiating crew stopped the game at the 17:22 mark to examine the replay after Arkansas guard Anthony Black was fouled by Wade Taylor. The teams engaged in some pushing at that point, with the Aggies' Julius Marble pushing Black and the Hogs' Makhel Mitchell coming in to muscle up on Marble.

Both Marble and Mitchell were assessed technical fouls after a long review.

3, 3, 3 and 3

The Hogs and Aggies exchanged traditional three-point plays in a span of 42 seconds late in the first half.

Texas A&M's Henry Coleman got it going by powering in a give-and-go return from Wade Taylor while being fouled by Kamani Johnson at the 4:55 mark. His free throw pulled the Aggies within 18-16.

Moments later, Hogs swingman Jordan Walsh hung in the air while putting in a short bank shot from Anthony Black while being fouled by Tyrece Radford. Walsh completed the three-point play at 4:27.

Radford was at the line 14 seconds later converting a three-point play after being fouled by Walsh.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis completed the three spree at the 3:55 mark with a three-pointer from the left wing for a 24-19 lead.

Buzzer beater

The Aggies nearly went the final 3:37 of the first half without scoring after Arkansas guard Nick Smith knocked the ball away from Wade Taylor and out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

However, Texas A&M drew up a good play, setting a screen for guard Hayden Hefner, who took an inbound pass near the top of the circle, spun and drained a three-pointer at the horn to cut Arkansas' lead to 33-24.

Hit and misses

Texas A&M's Wade Taylor hit a jumper from the free-throw line on the Aggies' first field goal attempt 15 seconds into the game.

The next four A&M shots went awry, from Julius Marble, Henry Coleman, Dexter Dennis and Taylor, with Coleman's shot being blocked by UA's Makhi Mitchell.

Dennis stuffed an alley-oop dunk from Coleman to break the skid at the 16:43 mark to pull the Aggies within 6-4.

But the struggles continued after that, with A&M missing its next 10 shots before Dennis drained a three-pointer from the left corner.

55 Walsh

Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh wore 55 instead of his normal No. 13.

The reason for the change was some sort of mix-up involving Walsh's jersey not making the trip.

Walsh wound up with 8 points on 3-of-6 shooting and 5 rebounds before fouling out with 2:19 remaining.

Series update

Texas A&M and Baylor were the only teams on this year's schedule that also appeared on the Hogs' schedule in their first season of competition in 1923-24.

The Aggies' win on Wednesday allowed them to pull within 106-60 in the all-time series, including 40-38 in games played in College Station, Texas.