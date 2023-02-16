Dealing methamphetamine nets Springdale man 10 years in federal prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday to 125 months in prison on a charge stemming from drugs that were found after a hit-and-run accident.

Prince Wayne Fondren Jr., 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in June to one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Springdale police responding to the accident in August 2021 found Fondren, who was on parole at the time, passed out in a vehicle. Inside, they reported finding meth, a small amount of a marijuana and drug paraphernalia.