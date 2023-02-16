Defense is in DNA of Foley’s Trojans

South Carolina, Duke, Norfolk State, Campbell and Farleigh Dickinson.

The Nos. 1 (South Carolina) and 9 (Duke) teams in the most recent Associated Press women's poll and the three others sit atop one key team statistic.

Those are the only five teams in all of college basketball with a better scoring defense than the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Given the Trojans' track record, that they're among the nation's elite is not surprising. Not only has UALR ranked either first or second in its conference in 11 of the past 12 seasons, but it has finished among the top 10 nationally three times plus a 12th ranking in 2016-17.

Entering their final four games of 2022-23, the Trojans are allowing a mere 52.5 points per game. Regardless of whether or not UALR can surpass its 2014-15 predecessors -- those Trojans held foes to an average of 51.5 points -- Coach Joe Foley and company have repeatedly given their Ohio Valley Conference opposition fits, with UALR surrendering just 46.7 points per league contest.

What makes the Trojans special when they don't have the ball?

The easy answer is Foley. But even he can't take credit for his love of defense.

That goes to longtime Morrilton boys basketball coach John Widner, who eventually brought Foley to Arkansas Tech as a men's assistant before Foley became the women's head coach in 1987 -- ultimately igniting his now-36-year career.

"If you think I am a defensive coach now, I was very limited offensively when I first started," Foley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week. "I kind of learned [under Widner] and in watching [former Indiana Coach Bob] Knight. ... I had to be a good defensive player because I couldn't score, so I always had a little pride for defense."

That passion developed into both the reputation and identity of Foley's teams.

The reputation piece came first, mostly because of the film junkie that Foley is.

"As a team, if we all know what the other team is trying to accomplish, then it's easier because we know what we're trying to stop," guard Jayla Brooks explained.

Typically, a UALR film session consists of around 60% defensive studying, either looking at an opponent's offensive scheme or how the Trojans tried to stop them in a previous matchup.

Ideally, UALR will know a heavy majority of an opponent's plays -- Foley figures it's at least nine out of 10 times his team knows what's coming when another coach makes a verbal call -- and the Trojans always repeat the name of the play out loud.

"Granted, every time we don't know what the play is," Brooks said. "But we'll just repeat the play because like if I hear somebody on the other team repeat our play, I'm like, 'OK, do they know this?'"

As much as it's a matter of tactics, there's also the personnel piece of things. Foley has honed his scheme, leaning on different player types to establish his defensive identity.

Brooks is an example of that. Either she or Tia Harvey will get the responsibility of matching up with an opponent's top wing. Jaiyah Harris-Smith -- who, like Brooks, transferred to UALR this offseason -- usually spearheads the defense by going one-on-one with the other team's point guard.

The long-armed Sali Kourouma combines with wiry wing Faith Lee and a physical post presence in Angelique Francis to give Foley a mix of bodies.

Those six are just about all Foley will play, which is not out of the norm. Together, they've seen nearly 83% of UALR's total minutes -- and that's with Kourouma missing the entire first semester.

What do they have in common? All measure in at less than 6 feet and they have a passion for defense.

"You have to find kids that really want to play defense before they're any good at defense," Foley said.

Nikki Metcalfe, despite limited action in recent weeks, averages more than a block per game, putting her second in the Ohio Valley.

Kourouma, Harris-Smith and Brooks have combined for nearly 3.8 steals per game, and the Trojans have limited opponents to 205 assists -- seventh-best nationally. Just three players have logged five or more assists in a single game against UALR this season.

"All of us have to be connected on the defensive end because if one person is out of order, it's a scramble," Harris-Smith said. "When we run the shot clock down, we cause a turnover, when we get a steal or a rebound, I love all of it."

Foley has often said that it takes his teams a little while to find their defensive footing. Harris-Smith said over a 12-day span in December -- bookended by home wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas State in which the Trojans surrendered 38 and 44 points, respectively -- UALR recognized what it was capable of on the defensive end.

In the Trojans' last three games, they've had halves in which opponents have scored 15, 15 and 20 points.

And every once in a while, Brooks will catch herself looking at the scoreboard, admiring her team's defensive handiwork.

"That's got to be annoying," Brooks said with a hearty laugh.





Women’s basketball

SOUTHERN INDIANA AT UALR

WHEN 5 p.m. today

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS Southern Indiana 10-14, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference; UALR 16-9, 13-1

TV None



