"The list is long, including poor campaign design; wholly inadequate training (what were they doing for all those months they were deployed on the northern, eastern, and southern borders of Ukraine?); poor command, control, and communications; inadequate discipline (and a culture that condones war crimes and abuse of local populations); poor equipment (exemplified by turrets blowing off of tanks when fires ignite in them); insufficient logistic capabilities; inability to achieve combined arms effects (to employ all ground and air capabilities effectively together); inadequate organizational architecture; lack of a professional noncommissioned officer corps; a top-down command system that does not promote initiative at lower levels; and pervasive corruption that undermines every aspect of their military--and the supporting military-industrial complex."

--Gen. David Petraeus on Russia

in a CNN interview

Other than that, General, how are the Russians doing?

Before the invasion of Ukraine, officers in the Red Army were told to bring their dress uniforms along with them. Because they'd need them for the parades they'd have in Kyiv. Some troops without adequate ammo told The New York Times they marched into combat unafraid, because their commanders had assured them they wouldn't see action anyway. They gave those interviews from hospital beds. Those who could talk.

Incompetent officers plus green troops multiplied by a force defending its home soil equals disaster. So the Soviets, er, the Russians have doubled down. Vlad the Impaler is massing another half-million troops on the border, say Ukrainian spies. Leaders in Kyiv tell the world that they believe the Russians will start this offensive before spring. NB: The anniversary of the start of this war is Feb. 24. The Russians love anniversaries.

Western media has reported for most of the last 12 months about the growing number of young Russian men fleeing their home country in order to avoid conscription. Stars and Stripes reports that the exodus continues: "Initial data shows that at least 500,000, and perhaps nearly 1 million, have left in the year since the invasion began--a tidal wave on scale with emigration following the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991."

The report continues: "The financial cost, while vast, is impossible to calculate. In late December, Russia's Communications Ministry reported that 10 percent of the country's IT workers had left in 2022 and not returned. Russia's parliament is now debating a package of incentives to bring them back. But there has also been talk in parliament of punishing Russians who left by stripping them of their assets at home. Putin has referred to these people as 'scum' and said their exit would 'cleanse' the country--even though some who left did not oppose him, or the war."

Why not run, if you're young and male in Russia? Better that than a meat grinder.

If Russia wins this war--and it might--it will be because its commanders overwhelmed the opposition with bodies on the battlefield. Every day, the Ukrainians get better equipment from the West. But that doesn't change the population facts: Ukraine has 43 million people. Russia has 143 million.

If Ukraine wins this war--and it might--it will be because the Russian army is rotting. A few months back, The New York Times reported that soldiers had recently put large patriotic banners around a tank base to cover up the decrepit conditions before a delegation of top brass visited the place. Officers in the delegation weren't even allowed in certain bathrooms lest the cover be blown. This comes from years of corruption in which thousands of officers have been charged with theft in the military.

If the Russians send wave after wave over the wall, things might go their way yet.

Which is why wave after wave of young Russians choose the Exodus.