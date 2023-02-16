Fort Smith fire chief’s life, career celebrated after being cut short by cancer

FORT SMITH -- Fire Chief Phil Christensen is being remembered as a friend who advocated for the people who worked with him.

The Evangel Temple Assembly of God hosted Christensen's public funeral Wednesday. Christensen, 54, died Saturday following a nine-month battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

"Phil was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the obituary states. "His passing leaves a void in the lives of those he touched, but his memory will live on forever."

The city of Fort Smith stated in a news release Saturday Christensen's death would be considered one in the line of duty. Christensen was named Fort Smith's fire chief in July 2016. He joined the Fire Department in May 1992.

Hundreds attended Christensen's funeral. Downtown area roads were temporarily closed as a funeral procession made its way from Fire Station 1 to Evangel Temple starting at 9:30 a.m.

Carl Geffken, city administrator, described Christensen as a "kind, caring man who touched everyone's heart." He said the funeral was a celebration of Christensen's life and love of his family, which included his wife of 34 years, Kim; two children, Josh and Jordan; and three grandchildren, Rhett, Harper and Beau.

The Fire Department was also Christensen's chosen family, and he respected and loved everyone in it, according to Geffken. Being chief requires being able to see the needs of the department, city and staff in the present and the future, he said. Christensen was able to do all this because he always put others first and helped those in need.

Geffken said Christensen exemplified the best attributes as fire chief.

"He was strong, kind, smart, detailed and always caring," Geffken said. "He operated with honesty and integrity. He always believed in doing what was right and in accountability. He advocated for the department always."

Geffken appointed Assistant Chief Boyd Waters as the Fire Department's acting fire chief, according to the city.

Waters said Wednesday he and Christensen worked together throughout most of Waters' 23-year career in the department. To Waters, Christensen was not just a fire chief, but a friend who taught him many lessons that Waters hopes he has passed on to others.

"My heart is heavy, and I'm truly at a loss for words, so I'm going to end with this," Waters said. "Phil, it has been an honor to know you and get to work with you. You were a good friend, and the Fire Department won't be the same without you. You will truly be missed."

The funeral procession for Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen travels Wednesday along Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith. The procession for Christensen, who died this past Saturday after a nine-month battle with cancer, started at Fire Station No. 1 and ended at Evangel Temple for his funeral service. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Phil Christensen

