FYI Calendar: It’s Mardi Gras this weekend in Eureka Springs, Fayetteville

Today

Gallery Conversation -- Artists' Letters: Winslow Homer, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

ESSA Arti-Gras Palette to Palate -- 5:30-8:30 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $45. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Usonian Design in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pollinator Friendly Lawn Management -- With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"The Fabric of Fort Smith" -- A film screening with introduction by Mayor George B. McGill, 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center Reynolds Room at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Part of Black History Month. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Night of Falling In Love (Again) -- A 90-minute "experiment" about loving Eureka Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., The Main Street Hub, 65 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Free for ages 16 and older. facebook.com/events/711323227382025

"Servant of Two Masters" -- Commedia dell'arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" -- Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Little Shop of Horrors" -- What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 8 p.m. Feb. 16-18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19; again Feb. 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Celebrating Black Stories -- A Day of Black Excellence in Children's Film, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Alligators and Turtles -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Krewe of Krazo Masquerade Ball -- 6 p.m., Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $60. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo -- 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Fayetteville Town Center; 7 p.m. Feb. 18, George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $75 weekend pass. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe/.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- 7 p.m Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18, BYOB and intimate seating for Valentine's Day theater by Melonlight Productions at Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. (upstairs, above Brews) in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com/silence-in-the-jungle.

"Hedda Gabler" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19; again Feb. 22-26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

From B'way With Love -- Featuring Eryn LeCroy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $75. eventbrite.com; https://bit.ly/3WFYzaX.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Tommy Terrific presents "Magic Peanuts: George Washington Carver," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black History Month Celebration -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets beginning at 9 a.m. at the BPL Children's Desk. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bark I.D. Class -- With Tim Hammer, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating Education, Culture and Community with the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parade of Fools -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville square to Dickson Street and West Avenue. Free. Email mrsmlgn@gmail.com.

Krewe of Krazo Day Parade -- 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Mardi Gras in the Garden District -- With Cajun-inspired buffet, live music, gaming tables and prize drawings, 5:30-9 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $125. bgozarks.org.

Costume Party -- 6-8 p.m., New Delhi Cafe in Eureka Springs. Food and drink for sale. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

