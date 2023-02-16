Get to know: Future Razorback DB Jabrae Shaw

Future Arkansas defensive back Jabrae Shaw publicly pledged to the Razorbacks on Jan. 21 as a preferred walk-on over several scholarship offers.
Shaw, 5-10, 190 pounds, of Mills, selected Arkansas over offers from UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Alcorn State and Ouachita Baptist.
He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team after recording 81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble as a senior.
Shaw also rushed 22 times for 336 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 51 receptions for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns. He plans to report to Fayetteville after the spring semester.
Nickname: Brae
Favorite thing about playing DB: I’m the one laying the hit
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: A cool person and fun to be around
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Snowfall on FX
My mom is always on me to do: My work
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation
Two pet peeves: People who smack while eating, and when people don’t wipe their feet off before coming in the hallway. That squeaking noise gets me.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Baby
Your favorite fast-food chain: Wendy’s
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken pasta and garlic bread
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Hot fries
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii
I’m terrified of: Heights
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Basketball game
Love or hate horror movies: Love
Dog or cat person: Dog
Do you think aliens exist: Aliens don’t exist
I get emotional: Over sports
Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: Keep working
Role model: Coach Ben (Benjamin Anderson), because he never gave up, no matter how hard things got.
Three words to describe me: Leader, hardworking, laid-back
People would be surprised that: My football career started at the age of four