Get to know: Future Razorback DB Jabrae Shaw

Future Arkansas defensive back Jabrae Shaw publicly pledged to the Razorbacks on Jan. 21 as a preferred walk-on over several scholarship offers.

Shaw, 5-10, 190 pounds, of Mills, selected Arkansas over offers from UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Alcorn State and Ouachita Baptist.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team after recording 81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble as a senior.

Shaw also rushed 22 times for 336 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 51 receptions for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns. He plans to report to Fayetteville after the spring semester.

Nickname: Brae

Favorite thing about playing DB: I’m the one laying the hit

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: A cool person and fun to be around

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Snowfall on FX

My mom is always on me to do: My work

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

Two pet peeves: People who smack while eating, and when people don’t wipe their feet off before coming in the hallway. That squeaking noise gets me.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Baby

Your favorite fast-food chain: Wendy’s

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken pasta and garlic bread

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Hot fries

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii

I’m terrified of: Heights

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Basketball game

Love or hate horror movies: Love

Dog or cat person: Dog

Do you think aliens exist: Aliens don’t exist

I get emotional: Over sports

Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Keep working

Role model: Coach Ben (Benjamin Anderson), because he never gave up, no matter how hard things got.

Three words to describe me: Leader, hardworking, laid-back

People would be surprised that: My football career started at the age of four