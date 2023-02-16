Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Future Razorback DB Jabrae Shaw

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:00 a.m.
Jabrae Shaw (8) rushes the ball for Mills at home against Joe T. Robinson on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. See more photos at www.arkansasonline.com/1022football/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) ..

Future Arkansas defensive back Jabrae Shaw publicly pledged to the Razorbacks on Jan. 21 as a preferred walk-on over several scholarship offers.

Shaw, 5-10, 190 pounds, of Mills, selected Arkansas over offers from UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Alcorn State and Ouachita Baptist.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team after recording 81 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 3 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble as a senior. 

Shaw also rushed 22 times for 336 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 51 receptions for 977 yards and 7 touchdowns. He plans to report to Fayetteville after the spring semester.

Nickname: Brae 

Favorite thing about playing DB: I’m the one laying the hit 

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: A cool person and fun to be around  

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Snowfall on FX

My mom is always on me to do: My work 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love 

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

Two pet peeves: People who smack while eating, and when people don’t wipe their feet off before coming in the hallway. That squeaking noise gets me.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lil Baby 

Your favorite fast-food chain: Wendy’s  

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken pasta and garlic bread 

I will never ever eat: Sushi 

Favorite junk food: Hot fries 

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Skittles 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii 

I’m terrified of: Heights 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Basketball game 

Love or hate horror movies: Love 

Dog or cat person: Dog 

Do you think aliens exist: Aliens don’t exist 

I get emotional: Over sports 

Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Keep working 

Role model: Coach Ben (Benjamin Anderson), because he never gave up, no matter how hard things got.

Three words to describe me: Leader, hardworking, laid-back 

People would be surprised that: My football career started at the age of four 

