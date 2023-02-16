Grants open to UA System’s students

The application period has opened for students across the University of Arkansas System seeking grants awarded through an endowment honoring James L. "Skip" Rutherford III upon his retirement as dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in 2021.

Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded to students for expenses such as technology, conference registration, interview expenses, research and evaluation, travel, test preparation, books, equipment or other supplies where a student can demonstrate need through the application process.

The University of Arkansas Foundation established the endowment to honor Rutherford and provide support to UA System students. Undergraduate and graduate students from any UA System campus are eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded by a committee appointed by Michael Moore, UA System vice president for academic affairs. The deadline for submitting applications is April 10.

Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3E6vxKF.

After completing the form, students are required to submit a letter describing their grant proposal, a resume and a letter of recommendation from a home campus faculty, staff or administrative advisor. Those documents should be emailed as PDF files to rutherfordendowment@gmail.com.

In 2022, the first year of the grants, students from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock received funding.

Students with questions about the grant process can email Sylvia White of the UA System office at swhite@uasys.edu or call her at (501) 686-2505.