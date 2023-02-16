DEAR HELOISE: I had to laugh when I read the letter about "phubbing" from R.T.K. of New York. This is because even my dog, a small male lap chihuahua, resents my being on the phone or even reading the paper when he wants attention. He will swat the paper or the phone down, and then sit on it. He has even figured out how to scroll on the phone screen with his paw if he can get to the screen. He once removed my email app. So, even animals resent being "phubbed" -- the act of snubbing someone in a social setting by looking at your phone instead of paying attention.

-- Rolanda Mayer, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have never been happy about using hairspray on my hair, mostly because it sprays very widely, over-spraying the room and filling the air that I have to breathe.

One day, when I was putting white moisturizing cream on my face, I looked in the mirror and saw strands of wispy hair that had escaped from where they had so carefully been placed minutes before.

Then, the thought came to me: "What would happen if I gently put moisturizing cream on them?" So, with a very light, nearly invisible coating on my fingers, I gently touched the naughty strands. Sure enough, they instantly snapped to attention and allowed me to put them in place. Wow!

Then, I rubbed a tiny bit of cream onto both of my hands and gently patted the hair on my whole head -- just the surface hair. It also gave the hair just enough weight to get under gentle control. I am so pleased that I never expect to use hair spray again.

-- Priscilla Zanni, Vancouver, Wash.

DEAR READERS: To remove a hard-water buildup on drinking glasses, soak the glasses in warmed -- not boiling -- household vinegar for around an hour; then scrub with a nylon net scrubber. If this doesn't work, the glasses may be etched, and nothing can be done.

Not only is vinegar cheap and safe, it has a wide variety of household uses with cleaning, cooking and beauty. It can make your windows and mirrors shine. FYI: To clean plastic upholstery, wipe it down with a mixture of half white vinegar and half water.

DEAR READERS: If you have cooked a stew or veggies, or anything you want to keep warm on the way to a party, use this good idea: Put the hot vegetables or stew into a wide-mouth, half-gallon thermos. They will stay hot and won't spill in your car.

