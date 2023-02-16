High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 73, LAMAR 54 Eli Fulgham had 13 points, and Sam Maddox added 11 in a 3A-5 Conference tournament victory for Central Arkansas Christian (22-6), winners of 19 straight. Grayson Wilson had 11 points for the Mustangs.

HOT SPRINGS 81, TEXARKANA 49 Octavious Rhodes had 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks to highlight a thrashing for Hot Springs (18-7, 12-2 5A-South). Dante Grayer scored 14 points and Kendall Williams collected 12 points for the Trojans. Derrick Hicks and Kyin Jamerson added nine points each for Hot Springs.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 67, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 33 Josie Williams dropped a game-high 32 points to guide Conway Christian (25-5) into the finals of the 2A-5 Conference tournament at England. Brooklyn Pratt scored 11 points, and Mallory Malone added 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CALICO ROCK 63, RURAL SPECIAL 50 Riley Whiteaker delivered 34 points for Calico Rock (19-13) in its rousing victory over the Rebels during the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Landon Russell contributed 10 points for the Pirates. Kasen Stevens kept Rural Special (7-23) in the game with 16 points. Cole Linville collected 14 points.

CEDAR RIDGE 52, QUITMAN 41 Caden Griffin's 19 points were a difference maker for Cedar Ridge (15-8) during the quarterfinals of the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Kyle Provence gave support with 13 points for the Timberwolves. Zane Pierce was the leading scorer for Quitman (5-20) with 12 points.

CONCORD 69, VIOLA 61 Eli Tate rang up 26 points to push Concord (24-8) past the home team in the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Tyson Conner bulldozed his way to 14 points for the Pirates. Dawson Cotter finished with 18 points for Viola (6-21). Peyton Love ended with 12 points.

GUY-PERKINS 57, SACRED HEART 53 Aaron Passmore supplied 18 points for Guy-Perkins (17-11), which held on in the semifinals of the 1A-4 Conference tournament at Nemo Vista. Sebastian Ealy had 12 points, and Corey Terrell connected for 11 points for the Thunderbirds. Payton Paladino rang up 21 points to carry Sacred Heart (11-17).

LAKE HAMILTON 60, BENTON 35 Ty Robinson fought his way to 21 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals for Lake Hamilton (21-4, 10-3 5A-South) in its win. Zac Pennington totaled 17 points and 4 assists, while Easton Hurley had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for the Wolves.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 70, HARDING ACADEMY 47 Brandon Brown registered 24 points to lead North (22-7) past the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Jordan Jasper registered 20 points, 5 steals, 4 assists and 3 blocks, and Kelbi Hale chipped in with 11 points and 9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kayden Swindle led Harding Academy (8-12) with 12 points.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 50, JACKSONVILLE 41 Gage Callahan led with 12 points and 4 rebounds in a key victory for Little Rock Catholic (13-13, 6-7 5A-Central) as it beat the Titans. Maddox Cliff had 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Rockets.

RIVERVIEW 72, HELENA-WEST HELENA 57 Tristan Cunningham let loose for 25 points and 6 assists to put Riverview (19-4) into the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference tournament in Pangburn. Tadrian Baker had 21 points and 6 assists, and Tucker Cunningham followed through with 10 points for the Raiders, who also gained a spot in next week's regionals. DeTravis Fulton had 20 points for Helena-West Helena (6-17).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 63, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 61, OT Connor Riddle came up with 22 points as South Side Bee Branch (15-15) outlasted the Warhawks in the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Jackson Thorn had 13 points, and Nathan Emmert ended with 12 for the Hornets. Cody Hoover tossed in 26 points to pace Mount Vernon-Enola (16-17). Logan Loyd scored 14 points.

GIRLS

CONCORD 62, SHIRLEY 53 Ashlyn Cossey's 17 points led three players in double-digit scoring for Concord (19-13) in the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Laney Brackett scored 15 points, and Kately Cornett provided 12 for the Lady Pirates. Akayla Rocha ended with 18 points for Shirley (11-16). Kylie Lasseter accounted for 11 points.

HARDING ACADEMY 79, RIVERVIEW 40 Kloey Fullerton operated for 17 points as Harding Academy (20-6) knocked off the Lady Raiders in the quarterfinals of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. McKenney Sheffield had 16 points, and Calle Citty added 14 for the Lady Wildcats. Kaylee Franklin scored 18 points, and MaKayla Hale ended with 15 in the season finale for Riverview (9-15).

MARSHALL 68, IZARD COUNTY 58 Audrey Blair notched 22 points to boost Marshall (14-10) in the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Makayla Blair had 19 points while Sarah Baysinger collected 10 points for the Lady Bobcats. Quinn Johnson's 29 points powered Izard County (12-17).

PARIS 50, CEDARVILLE 46 Annabelle Perry scored 18 points, and Brailey Forst had 14 points for Paris (17-11), which moved into the next round of the 3A-4 Conference tournament on its home floor. Jayden Wells tallied nine points for the Lady Eagles.

RURAL SPECIAL 70, CALICO ROCK 48 Kylan Stevens stormed away with 19 points in a win for Rural Special (15-15) during the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Rieley Sutterfield added 12 points for the Lady Rebels. Lyrick Stapleton and Lailee Barker each had 14 points for Calico Rock (4-25).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 57, CEDAR RIDGE 47 Emily Walley scored 29 points to push South Side Bee Branch (17-14) during the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Brinkley Smith added 12 points for the Lady Hornets. Allie Pankey and Maddi Rider finished with 13 points apiece for Cedar Ridge (11-13). Emilee Pankey had 10 points.

WONDERVIEW 55, SACRED HEART 44 Abbigail Baker scored 18 points in a battle for Wonderview (20-8) at the 1A-4 Conference tournament at Nemo Vista. Riley Gottsponer helped with 15 points for the Lady Daredevils. Ayla Hoelzeman scored 14 points, and Emma Dold had 13 for Sacred Heart (17-10).