



Happy birthday (Feb. 16): The only conquest worth taking on is the conquest of self. A person who can calm and subdue their fear and follow their own directives is ever victorious. You are such a person in this year of triumphs. You will simply decide what's best, then do it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're looking around, not for answers so much as questions that will give you a helpful perspective. The right question is like the key to unlock the gate to the next world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stack the odds in your favor. Instead of relying on one vehicle for getting what you want, go for it in multiple ways. It won't be the aggressive methods, but rather the creative ones that work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Daily exposure changes relationships. Don't worry whether it's a change for the better or worse. Do concern yourself with the entertainment value though — predictability lowers the energy. Zigzag to keep it fresh.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are enough surprises to deal with in life. You don't need the big surprise of the day to be where you left your keys. It's a day to designate places for items, get better organized and tighten the reins.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're feeling playful and coy. You'll make your point in a roundabout way, declare what's beyond the conceptual and state what cannot be stated. The best part is that you conjure your elusive mystery without effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's normal to be drawn to the natural motion of life and, at some level, repelled by the unnatural. Automated phone frustration or some other dip into the "uncanny valley" will have you valuing actual human interaction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Mysteries abound. Anyone lucky enough to capture your curiosity will be honored by the attention. Maybe it doesn't matter what you figure out. Maybe what matters is that you cared to try.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are so many ways to get to your best, most productive self. What works for you today is different from what worked last year or what will work next year. It's time for a check-in to address current needs and challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The gleam in your eye will be interpreted differently by each who notice, though some will be oblivious. Even you are not entirely sure what you're up to. The plan hasn't clicked in yet, but it's coming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can clearly see the methods other people are using to get results, but you prefer to find your own way — not because your way will be better or worse, but because it will be yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Does it relax you to know that there is no better ideal right around the corner — that everything is here in this moment right now? Maybe things don't look perfect, but they are filled with perfect potential, and you will mine it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even when you're harsh with yourself, there's love and respect behind it. Your self-reprimand is born out of the sense that you're capable and you can do better. Even so, self-compassion will work better than criticism.

SOLAR CONJUNCTION TO SATURN: In these last days of Aquarius season, the sun conjunct Saturn, the lessons planet will challenge us to name our take-away. It is probably much too early to know what we’ll remember about the last few weeks, and we may only have but a vague sense of what we’ve learned, but reflect anyway, and record your thoughts too, as a gift to future seasons.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Within days of his last solar return, the Weeknd dropped his latest album, “Dawn FM,” a sonic experience featuring Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne; Quincy Jones; Oneohtrix Point Never; and Jim Carrey. The Weeknd is an Aquarian “Star Boy” whose music reflects the forward-thinking ethos of his sign. His natal chart includes a well-aspected Venus, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.



