• Joby Pool pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage for breaking into an industrial park in Telford, England, and stealing a trailer full of Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolates worth $38,000, with police tweeting that they'd stopped a vehicle "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny."

• Tonya Rachelle Voris, fired as director of a suburban Indianapolis day care center, faces multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to 17 children, ages 1 to 4, to get them to sleep.

• Eric Adams, New York City mayor, scored a split decision in his legal battle over rats as a hearing officer dismissed one summons but upheld another, fining him $300 for not doing enough to keep rodents at bay from the Brooklyn townhouse he rents out.

• Tubtim "Sue" Howson, a Thai-American living in Michigan who fled to Thailand after being accused in a hit-and-run accident that killed a college student, agreed to return to the U.S. to face charges, police said.

• Chuck Hufstetler, a Georgia lawmaker, noted while some "would say that vaping is safer because of the lack of tar, others would say that the ultrafine particulates in the aerosol make it worse," but regardless the Senate voted 51-3 for a bill to regulate vaping just like smoking.

• J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, delivered a state-of-the-state address in which he called for making preschool available to every 3- and 4-year-old within four years, starting with a $440 million investment to bring 5,000 more children into the Smart Start Illinois program this fall.

• Andy Dehart, president of Florida's Loggerhead Marinelife Center, joined the cheers as Rocky, a 220-pound female sea turtle, slowly crawled back into the Atlantic Ocean after six weeks in rehab after being injured by a boat strike.

• Kent Reed, schools superintendent in Allen Parish, La., said he wants to be remembered as a person who was fair, honest, hard-working and focused on the good of all students after a 37-year career, with his eyes now on family, travel and the golf course.

• Julia McCurdie, who plays a queen at the Medieval Times dinner theater in Buena Park, Calif., said actors have been injured on the job and "I've seen a lot of knights get carried away in an ambulance" as about 50 unionized performers and stable hands went out on strike.