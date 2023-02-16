Jinx lives on for No. 1s; Volunteers trounce Tide





Rocky Top was too much for top-ranked Alabama.

Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee extended the jinx for No. 1 teams, jolting the Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday night.

On Monday, Alabama climbed to the top spot in The Associated Press poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. But playing for the first time since the new rankings came out, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.

Alabama's loss was the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season. That ties the most in a regular season with 1993-94 in a stat dating to 1948-49.

"We turned the ball over too much tonight," Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats said. "(Tennessee) got 26 points off the turnovers. Their physicality. ... They got into our guards and we couldn't handle it."

Tennessee bounced back from a pair of last-second defeats.

"After those tough losses, we stayed with it," Coach Rick Barnes said. "We didn't splinter."

Vols big man Jonas Aidoo added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers (20-6, 9-5).

"It takes confidence," he said. "We go through the ups and downs. We just do what we do and play hard and we'll be fine."

Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. "Rocky Top" loudly blared as the Volunteers ended a two-game skid.

Alabama became the last Power 5 men's team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide's only lead in this game came at 12-11.

Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points along with 10 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 14 points and Nimari Burnett had 11.

"We shot 6 of 20 at the rim," Oats said. "(Tennessee) was able to finish stuff at the rim."

Uros Plavsic, who scored 10 points, connected on a three-point play to give Tennessee a 56-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Vescovi tossed a lob that Olivier Nkamhoua caught in mid-air and followed with a slam to put Tennessee ahead 19-15 with 7:42 to play in the first half. It was tied at 29 at the break.

"We were down on ourselves a little bit," Zeigler said. "We were down 17 (in the second half Saturday against Missouri) and we came back. We have to bring that (second-half effort) every night."

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 61,

LOUISVILLE 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and No. 7 Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville and its own poor free-throw shooting to win its third consecutive game.

The Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3) led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws down the stretch to give the ACC-worst Cardinals (3-23, 1-14) a chance. JJ Traynor's jumper with 31 seconds left got Louisville within three, and Clark missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

But the Cardinals bled valuable time off the clock during their final possession while trying to get free for an open three-pointer, and Kamari Lands' off-balance three-pointer barely hit the rim with 3 seconds left. Ben Vander Plas got the rebound and Virginia escaped with its sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals while moving into a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC.

El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville, which has lost four in a row since its lone ACC victory.

Jayden Gardner and Vander Plas each scored 10 points for Virginia, which shot 57% after halftime and 44% overall.

NO. 11 MARQUETTE 69,

XAVIER 68

MILWAUKEE -- Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left and No. 11 Marquette edged No. 16 Xavier to extend its slim Big East lead.

Marquette (21-6, 13-3), picked to finish ninth by the league's coaches in the preseason poll, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Xavier (19-7, 11-4), No. 24 Providence and No. 18 Creighton.

After a layup by Jack Nunge put the Musketeers ahead 68-67 with 8.3 seconds remaining, Marquette raced up the floor. Kam Jones missed his driving layup attempt, but Prosper used his right hand to tip in the offensive rebound and put the Golden Eagles back in front.

Xavier's Jerome Hunter threw a long inbounds pass to Nunge, whose deep three-point try caromed off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

Marquette got 17 points from Stevie Mitchell, 15 from Tyler Kolek and 14 from Oso Ighodaro. Prosper had seven points, all in the last five minutes.

Souley Boum fought through a sprained ankle to score 24 points for the Musketeers.

NORTHWESTERN 64,

NO. 14 INDIANA 62

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Boo Buie scored the tiebreaking basket with two seconds remaining and Northwestern followed up its first win over a top-ranked team by beating No. 14 Indiana.

After defeating Purdue on Sunday for the program's first victory over an opponent ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the Wildcats (19-7, 10-5) came away with another big win after the Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6) rallied from 19 down at halftime to tie it in the final minute.

Northwestern took sole possession of second place in the conference standings with its program-record fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. Northwestern hadn't beaten Top 25 teams in consecutive games since January 2009. And this one sure wasn't easy in the end.

The Wildcats led 62-58 with 44 seconds remaining after Buie drove for a layup off a turnover.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. But the Hoosiers came up short after winning eight of nine.

NO. 19 IOWA STATE 70,

NO. 22 TCU 59

AMES, Iowa -- Aljaz Kunc had career highs of 22 points and five three-pointers in his first start in nearly two months, and No. 19 Iowa State never trailed in a win over 22nd-ranked TCU.

The Cyclones won their nation-best seventh game against a Top 25 opponent.

Jaren Holmes added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 8-5), who took sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12, one game behind co-leaders Kansas, Texas and Baylor.

TCU (17-9, 6-7) lost its fourth in a row while playing its fifth game without injured conference preseason player of the year and leading scorer Mike Miles Jr.

The Horned Frogs got 15 points from Shahada Wells and 13 from Micah Peavy.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 6 UCONN 62,

CREIGHTON 60

STORRS, Conn. -- Caroline Ducharme scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just under 5 seconds left, and No. 6 Connecticut came from behind to beat Creighton.

Ducharme, playing for the first time after missing 13 games with a concussion, was 0 for 6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn (23-4, 15-1) overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies, and Aaliyah Edwards added 12.

Morgan Maly had 15 points for Creighton (18-7, 12-5). Rachael Saunders and Lauren Jensen each had 13.

NO. 7 IOWA 91,

WISCONSIN 61

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano had 19 as No. 7 Iowa defeated Wisconsin.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2), who beat the Badgers (8-19, 3-12) for the 27th consecutive time. Iowa, which is in second place in the Big Ten, won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved within one game of conference leader Indiana.

The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the floor, taking advantage of the Badgers shadowing Clark on the perimeter. Iowa had 48 points in the paint.

Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin with 16 points. Maty Wilke had 10.

Clark was 9 of 12 from the floor, including 4 of 7 on three-pointers. She had eight assists and five rebounds while playing just 29 minutes as the Hawkeyes went deep into their bench in the fourth quarter.

Czinano, who was the nation's leader in field-goal percentage the last two seasons and ranks third this season, was 8 of 11 from the floor. She added six rebounds.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 73,

ST. JOHN'S 57

NEW YORK -- Maddy Siegrist scored 39 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and No. 14 Villanova defeated St. John's, the Wildcats' 14th win in their past 15 games.

Siegrist, the national scoring leader (29.1 ppg) and Ann Meyer and Naismith Trophy national player of the week after scoring 50 points in a win over Seton Hall last Saturday, made 15 of 26 shots, 3 of 7 three-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds. Her 19-point third quarter helped Villanova turn a five-point halftime lead into a 55-40 lead entering the fourth.

Villanova's only loss this calendar year was a 63-58 setback at No. 6 UConn on Jan. 29. Villanova hosts UConn (23-4, 15-1) in the rematch on Saturday.

With Siegrist leading the way, Villanova dominated St. John's inside, outscoring the Red Storm 42-26 in the paint and 10-3 in second-chance points. St. John's led 9-8 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter, but Villanova scored the last four points of the period and did not trail again.

Mimi Reid, a 5.1 points per game scorer this season, led St. John's with a career-high 23 points.

Lucy Olsen had 14 points and seven assists for Villanova and Christina Dalce had 11 rebounds.

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 84,

TEXAS TECH 57

NORMAN, Okla. -- Aubrey Joens scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds off the bench and No. 15 Oklahoma throttled Texas Tech.

Liz Scott scored 13 points and made all six shot attempts, Madi Williams scored 12 and Nevaeh Tot had 11 for Oklahoma (21-4, 11-3). Skylar Vann grabbed 10 rebounds and Joens made five of Oklahoma's 11 three-pointers.

Bailey Maupin scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Raiders (16-10, 4-9). Breamber Scott (Little Rock Central) added 12 points and Bryn Gerlich had 10.

Oklahoma built a 12-0 lead and led for the duration. Ana Llanusa made back-to-back three-pointers for Oklahoma and Scott had three layups within the first two-and-a-half minutes before the Lady Raiders scored.

