Judge calls founder of FTX back to court

NEW YORK -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been ordered to return to a New York courtroom today after the federal judge assigned to his fraud case said the former crypto chief is communicating in ways the government cannot monitor.

His lawyers, however, say he was merely accessing postseason NFL football games. Earlier this week, Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled a hearing for today to review Bankman-Fried's bail conditions for the second straight week.

The judge also immediately altered the bail package to ensure Bankman-Fried no longer accesses the internet in ways that cannot be traced.

Bankman-Fried is accused of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on FTX, his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Prosecutors notified the judge Monday that Bankman-Fried used a virtual private network, or VPN, to access the internet twice in the past two weeks, including once after last Thursday's hearing, which focused on restricting his communications.

Prosecutors said in a letter to the judge that a VPN blocks third parties such as the federal government from seeing his online activity, including what websites he visits or what data is sent and received online.

They noted that defense lawyers had correctly pointed out that many people use VPNs for benign purposes.

But prosecutors said a VPN can also be used to disguise the use of international cryptocurrency exchanges, to transfer data without detection and to access the dark web.

On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried's attorneys -- Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell -- wrote to the judge to say their client will not use the VPN until the questions about it are resolved.

They defended his use of it, saying he accessed the VPN on Jan. 29 to watch NFL championship games that determine which teams go to the Super Bowl and again Sunday for the Super Bowl.

The lawyers said Bankman-Fried's use of the network was not for any of the reasons that the government said were concerns.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded innocent to charges lodged against him in December, when he was brought from the Bahamas to the United States. FTX filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11 after the exchange ran out of money in the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

He has been confined with electronic monitoring to his parents' home in Palo Alto, Calif., after his release on a $250 million personal recognizance bond. A trial has been tentatively set for early October.

Bankman-Fried also has been charged with using money stolen from investors to finance political donations, as well as risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

BAIL BACKERS

Two people who co-signed Bankman-Fried's $250 million bail package have been publicly identified as the former dean of Stanford's law school and a senior research scientist at the elite university.

A New York federal judge Wednesday unsealed the names of Larry Kramer, who served as Stanford Law School dean from 2004-12, and computer scientist Andreas Paepcke.

Speculation had long swirled around the identities of the bail signatories after Bankman-Fried's lawyers argued for the court to keep their names private.

Under the terms of the bail package -- which prosecutors said was one of the largest pretrial bonds in U.S. history -- the guarantors were to be "of considerable means," and one of them could not be a relative.

In a statement Wednesday, Kramer said he and his wife had been close friends with Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, since the mid-1990s.

"During the past two years, while my family faced a harrowing battle with cancer, they have been the truest of friends -- bringing food, providing moral support and frequently stepping in at moment's notice to help," Kramer said.

"In turn, we have sought to support them as they face their own crisis. My actions are in my personal capacity, and I have no business dealings or interest in this matter other than to help our loyal and steadfast friends. Nor do I have any comment or position regarding the substance of the legal matter itself, which is what the trial will be for."

Paepcke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.