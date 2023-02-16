‘Jungle Book’ features international company





Little Rock-based GTDance Company is bringing in international troupe BDEvolution to perform "The Jungle Book," fusing Middle Eastern dance and music, Tahitian dance, free-style, contemporary, tribal-fusion and ballet, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock.

Dancers, including members of the Maumelle-based Mirana Middle Eastern Dance Company, perform a version of Rudyard Kipling's tale of Mowgli, a human child raised by wolves, and his animal friends in a central Indian jungle — among them wolf leader Akeela, Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear, seeking to restore the laws of nature broken by the evil tiger, Shere Khan. Music is by Paul Dinletir.

Tickets are $65, $30 for children 14 and younger, $105 VIP. (Additional fees may apply.) Visit wildwoodpark.org.

GTDance President Giselle Alfaro, who will dance the role of the Butterfly, says all the proceeds will support the company's dance and wellness programs. Its residency "[reaches] out into the community by teaching workshops, having Q&As with the patrons and having open technical rehearsal for students who want to learn more about this industry." Visit gtdance.org.

