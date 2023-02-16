Jury hears from Bella Vista man at his murder trial, sees him collapse in court at end of his testimony

BENTONVILLE -- Mauricio Torres described himself as "a monster" and "a horrible parent" in court Wednesday, but also blamed his wife for the abuse that led to their 6-year-old son's death.

Cathy Torres also testified at her husband's murder trial, saying she had nothing to do with the abuse.

Mauricio Torres, 53, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery. He faces life imprisonment without the benefit of parole or the death penalty if convicted of murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Torres is accused of shoving a stick in his son's rectum, causing an infection that led to Isaiah Torres' death. Chronic child abuse is also listed as a factor in Isaiah's death.

Isaiah died March 30, 2015, after the family returned from a camping trip in Missouri.

Torres testified and described his wife as the dominant figure in their relationship. Bill James, one of Torres' attorneys, asked Mauricio Torres if he was responsible for any of the bruises and wounds all over his son's body.

"Yes, and I'm sorry," he responded.

Torres said he worked up to 15 hours some days and his wife was alone with their three children. He claimed he abused his son almost on a daily basis at the urging of his wife.

He told jurors he thought about going to the police, but his wife said she would blame him for the abuse. Torres said he feared no one would believe him over his wife and he did not want to lose his wife, children and career.

Torres described the day of his son's death. He said his wife was upset after Isaiah had soiled himself.

He said he had Isaiah do squats while holding the stick. His wife and one of his daughters were hitting Isaiah as he did the squats, Torres said.

Torres said his wife was urging Isaiah to do the squats faster and pushed Isaiah down by his shoulders. He said Isaiah lost his balance and fell on the stick, which went inside his rectum.

Cathy Torres, 51, testified and denied ever abusing her son, even though she pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery in 2017. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

Stephen Erickson, a medical examiner for the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, testified Tuesday about the numerous bruises and wounds on Isaiah's body. He pointed out the injuries in numerous photographs.

Cathy Torres denied ever causing any of the injuries or even seeing them except an injury to Isaiah's chin, which she said was caused by a fall.

Some of the photographs were of Isaiah's mouth. Erickson testified the teeth had been pulled or knocked out. Torres admitted in 2020 to pulling his son's teeth with pliers.

Cathy Torres said she was aware one of her son's teeth had fallen out, but was not aware of the other missing teeth.

Erickson testified doctors could have saved Isaiah's life if he had received immediate medical care.

Torres, when questioned by James, said he did not take Isaiah to the hospital because his wife told him Isaiah had a belly ache and to let him sleep it off. He said he knew the stick had caused an injury, but he did not think his son would die from it.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith questioned Torres. He showed Torres a photograph of Isaiah's scarred and bruised back.

Smith wanted to know whether some injuries were caused by bleach.

Torres admitted his son's back was covered with scars and bruises, but said he didn't know what mark bleach left on the boy's body.

Isaiah's older sister testified Tuesday she watched her biological parents pouring bleach over her brother. Torres denied pouring bleach over Isaiah, but admitted to pulling Isaiah's teeth with pliers and said Isaiah would say "ouch."

Torres at one point looked directly at the jury and told them he would have taken his son to the hospital if he'd known Isaiah was going to die.

Smith then asked Torres about putting the stick in Isaiah's rectum. Torres immediately denied it.

"I handed it to him," Torres responded. "That's my baby ... that's my son. No one is going to do that to him."

He described himself as a coward who let his wife abuse their son. Smith asked Torres why he was so worried about losing a woman who was abusing his son.

"I know I'm a horrible person," Torres responded. "I'm a monster. I'm a horrible parent."

Torres said he should have stopped his wife from abusing their son.

"I failed to protect my son," he said.

Smith asked Torres whether he believes he's guilty of capital murder and battery. Torres said he was guilty of causing some of the injuries and guilty of allowing his wife to injure their son. He also admitted he and his wife forced their daughter to hit Isaiah.

The defense rested its case with Torres' testimony. Closing statements will begin this morning.