Kat Robinson showcases Arkansas pie Saturday at Writers’ Colony in Eureka Springs

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow plans to have its pie and eat it too Saturday during a "Pie Talk" with writer-in-residence Kat Robinson.

Robinson found her footing as a food influencer through pie, "a humble, everyday dessert that can be found in every Arkansas county and just about every Arkansas cookbook."

"Pie has been a common thread throughout my career as a journalist and an author," she says. "My first breakthrough piece as a food writer in 2007 was about a fried pie shop in DeValls Bluff. I've written on pie for a number of local, regional and national publications, and when it came time for me to write my first book in 2012 on a very short timeline, pie was the easy choice. 'Arkansas Pie: A Delicious Slice of The Natural State' was a resounding success, and gave me an excellent start into life as a full-time author."

A few years later, Arkansas PBS premiered Robinson's "Make Room for Pie" in 2018 with producer Larry Foley and director Hayot Tuychiev at the helm. But Robinson's book was permanently out of print. What to do? Well, being who she is, Robinson just wrote another book to go with the film.

"The day after Christmas, I set out on the road and started traveling town-to-town, restaurant-to-restaurant, searching for pies, shooting slices, and writing about the experiences," she remembers. "I managed to complete photography and content by Valentine's Day, taught myself a crash course in Adobe InDesign, and sent 'Another Slice of Arkansas Pie: A Guide to the Best Restaurants, Bakeries, Truck Stops and Food Trucks for Delectable Bites in The Natural State' to print just a few days before the big debut.

"The initial 'Arkansas Pie,' on which 'Make Room for Pie' was based, was a series of essays about pie and pie makers," she goes on. "The second book covered every place in the state where I found pie -- all 475 locations. What both books lacked were recipes. Ever since I completed 'Another Slice,' I've been meaning to get back to that task."

And that, she says, is where "The Great Arkansas Pie Book" comes in.

"I've been collecting recipes for years, not just classic recipes but historic recipes from Arkansas community cookbooks and recipes from restaurants showcasing the most sought-after slices. I've managed to pick up a couple hundred recipes. I've been traveling all over Arkansas, visiting chefs and photographing their creations.

"I've also been doing a lot of research. My personal collection of Arkansas church and community cookbooks now stands at over 500 separate works. I've pored over and through them all, gleaning unique family recipes and comparing book-to-book to see which recipes are most common."

So at the end of 2022 and into 2023, Robinson took her recipes with her to the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, where over the course of two weeks, she made 50 pies that will be in the book. Now she's completing another residency and will showcase the results for the public on Feb. 18.

"Our Writers' Colony has one very special suite -- the Culinary Suite," she explains. "It is the only suite anywhere at any writers retreat in North America specifically dedicated for the use of culinary writers. Its complete kitchen has all the tools, bells and whistles a cook needs to create all sorts of dishes.

"I actually cooked all the dishes for my last book, 'Arkansas Cookery: Retro Recipes from The Natural State,' here, then photographed each one, took notes and redacted recipes. In all, I attempted 107 dishes over the course of 12 days, 103 of which appear in the book. Being able to concentrate on the singular goal of completing the book without the noise of day-to-day life made the book's very tight timeline possible."

"The Great Arkansas Pie Book" is scheduled to be released on April 29, alongside the Arkansas Pie Festival in Cherokee Village. Hardcover editions will be available nationwide, with a paperback release later in the year. But the Feb. 18 event will "be an opportunity for hungry attendees to sample some of the researched pies that will be included -- such as chicken pie, Bill Clinton's favorite lemon chess pie, spinach pie, buttermilk pecan pie, and even my own mushroom pie I've developed from a recipe from 14th Century France. Both sweet and savory pies are on the menu," Robinson says.

And the $45 ticket benefits the Writers' Colony.

"Proceeds from the event will go to funding fellowships for potential writers," Robinson says. "The Writers' Colony offers several fellowships throughout the year, awarded through an application process, which help writers who might not otherwise be able to come for a stay."

Kat Robinson is an author and Arkansas food historian in Little Rock who travels the state researching Arkansas' culinary foodways. She also writes the River Valley Eats column for the River Valley Democrat-Gazette. Email her at kat@tiedyetravels.com.

FAQ

Kat Robinson:

'Pie Talk'

What: A screening of a portion of Robinson's film with PBS, "Make Room for Pie," a tasting of Arkansas pies baked by Robinson, and a talk on pie and her upcoming book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," due out April 29

When: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs

Cost: $45; a few seats are still available

Information: writerscolony.org or call (479) 253-7444