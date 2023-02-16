Lady Vols on a roll as of late

FAYETTEVILLE-- With four games left until the postseason, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team wants to make sure it sits on a favorable side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks have a prime opportunity to bolster their resume tonight against one of the sport's blue bloods.

Arkansas (19-8, 6-6 SEC) hosts Tennessee (18-9, 10-2) in a pivotal SEC matchup at 6 tonight inside Walton Arena.

It's a chance for the Razorbacks to defeat a Lady Vols team rated No. 18 in the NET rankings and sitting third in the conference standings. Coach Kellie Harper's team started the season 4-5 but has won 14 of its past 18 games.

"She did a lot of things that were good for our league," Neighbors said of Harper. "She took some tough losses. It's paid off for them because their NET's really high. She really did go out and schedule like a team that's got a chance to be in the Final Four. I've been voting for them in the [coaches] poll almost all year, even though they may have more losses than most people. Their losses are to great programs."

The most recent ESPN.com "Bracketology" has the Razorbacks projected as one of the last four byes into the NCAA Tournament, but a win over Tennessee would help toward getting firmly in the field.

Arkansas is fresh off defeating Missouri by 28 points thanks to a momentous defensive outing. For a team which was on the heels of a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt, the 61-33 victory came as a sign of progress.

"It was twice as hard to find improvement video and twice as easy to find great evidence of our kids being good teammates," Neighbors said, comparing the two games' film. "Playing together, playing hard, playing with a lot of effort. There was vast improvement between the two games. We've still got things that are still there obviously to clean up, but the improvement film will be twice as long on the good versus the negative."

Something of importance for Arkansas is keeping Tennessee off the glass. The Lady Vols have rebounded 41% of their missed shots this season and possess a 10.4 rebounding margin, while the Razorbacks' have a minus-1.8 margin.

"It's scary to think that they lead the SEC in second-chance points when you have teams like South Carolina and LSU in your league and you've already played them," Neighbors said. "They crash the boards with all five spots. That's a Coach [Pat] Summitt 'definite dozen' -- she used to put those Summitt rules out and rebounding was it. Kellie's restored that. They don't recruit players that don't rebound."

Neighbors and Harper, who started at point guard under Summitt during the Vols' three consecutive NCAA championship stretch from 1996-98, are both coaching at their alma maters. It's something the sixth-year Razorback coach said drives a deeper passion for their teams.

"We have some similar love for our programs that we coach at," Neighbors said. "I can't fathom what going into a place that's got Pat Summitt's name on the court would be like. ... But she does it with a lot of poise, a lot of grace. It's never about her, it's always about the program. I hope that comes off in ours as well."

Both the Razorbacks and Lady Vols have gone through extended losing spells this season, something Neighbors noted is extra difficult having those ties.

"I didn't ever get a chance to be a Razorback player, but as a [former] student here, it hurts a little bit more when you do have that blood running through you," he said. "For her, it's orange, and mine, it's Razorback red."