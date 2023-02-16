Late spurt sends Aggies past Hogs

Texas A&M stayed perfect in SEC play at home with a 62-56 victory over the University of Arkansas on Wednesday night at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 11-3 the final 4:29 to improve to 7-0 in SEC home games and 13-1 overall. Their only loss in Reed Arena was to Wofford 67-62 on Dec. 20.

Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2 SEC) earned a split with the Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7) after losing to Arkansas 81-70 in Walton Arena on Jan. 31.

Guard Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 18 points. Guard Dexter Dennis scored 14 points and senior guard Tyrece Radford added 12.

Junior guard Davonte Davis led the Razorbacks with 14 points. Senior forward Makhi Mitchell had 11 points.

Freshman point guard Anthony Black had 9 points, 8 assists and 2 steals for the Razorbacks. Sophomore forward Jordan Walsh scored eight points off the bench.

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, in his second game back from a knee injury, was scoreless in four minutes and didn't play in the second half.

Dennis scored on a rebound basket to put the Aggies ahead 55-53 with 3:14 left.

After Davis missed a three-pointer, junior forward Henry Coleman scored off a rebound.

Mitchell was called for a charge and Dennis hit two free throws to make it 59-53.

Dennis then made a steal and hit two more free throws to push the Aggies' lead to 61-53 with 20 seconds left.

Arkansas made it 61-65 on a three-point play by Black with 12.9 seconds left.

Davis fouled Radford, who hit 1 of 2 free throws, for a 62-56 Aggies lead.

Mitchell hit two free throws with 5:54 left to give Arkansas a 53-51 lead after Taylor's three-pointer tied it 51-51.

Coleman hit two free throws to tie it 53-53 with 4:29 left.

Arkansas went on a 7-0 run to take a 49-44 lead with 9:26 left on a fast-break dunk by Black with an assist by junior guard Ricky Council.

Walsh started the run with a three-point play and Makhi Mitchell had a layup.

The Aggies closed within 49-48 on Radford's lay-up with 7:36 left.

Texas A&M outscored Arkansas 14-4 to start the second half and went ahead 38-37 with 16:12 left on Taylor's driving basket.

Arkansas took a 42-38 lead on Council's reverse layup.

Andersson Garcia's basket off an offensive rebound put the Aggies ahead 44-42.

Texas A&M junior guard Hayden Hefner hit a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer to cut Arkansas' halftime lead to 33-24.

The Aggies inbounded the ball from the sideline with a 1.4 seconds left in the half and Hefner broke free with a screen at the top of the key for the open look.

Arkansas shot 52.0% (13 of 25) in the first half, while Texas A&M shot 29.6% (8 of 27).

The Razorbacks jumped out to an 11-2 lead on a free throw by Makhi Mitchell with 9:53 left as Texas A&M started 2 of 17 from the field.

Texas A&M tied it 11-11 on two free throws by Julius Marble with 7:59 left in the half.

Davis hit a three-pointer for a 16-11 Arkansas lead.

A three-point play by Henry Coleman pulled with the Aggies within 18-16.

Arkansas went ahead 24-19 on another three-pointer by Davis.

A drive by Radford cut Texas A&M's deficit to 24-21.

The Razorbacks went on a 9-0 run, including four points each by Council and Jalen Graham and a free throw by Black, to take a 33-21 lead with 26.2 seconds left in the half.

The Aggies are 60-106 all-time against Arkansas, former Southwest Conference rival. The Razorbacks hold an 11-9 edge in SEC matchups.

Arkansas is 2-7 in Reed Arena since Texas A&M joined the SEC.

Arkansas plays Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday in Walton Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Gators beat Ole Miss 79-64 at home on Wednesday night.





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 17-9, 6-7 SEC; Texas A&M 19-7, 11-2

STARS Texas A&M sophomore guard Wade Taylor (18 points) and senior guard Dexter Dennis (14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists). Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis (14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and freshman guard Anthony Black (9 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds).

KEY STAT The Aggies hit 18 of 22 free throws to the Razorbacks’ 7 of 14.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.



