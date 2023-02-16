Lee County man indicted in gang-related drug ring released pending a trial

A Lee County man arrested earlier this month by Conway police was ordered released on conditions to await trial on federal drug conspiracy and gun charges by a federal magistrate judge on Wednesday.

Brandon Kingsley Robinson, 33, of Marianna, was one of 35 people indicted last November on criminal charges by federal investigators looking into gang violence and drug trafficking by the EBK -- Every Body Killas -- street gang. According to court documents, to date all but one defendant has been located and arraigned. Among those indicted were Robinson's father, Freddie Gladney Jr., and his half-brother Freddie Gladney III -- a rap artist known as "Bankroll Freddie."

A companion indictment targeting 26 members and associates of a rival street gang, known as the Lodi Murder Mobb, was handed up the same day. All but three defendants named in that indictment have been arraigned. Three defendants named in both indictments have all been arraigned and are currently in federal custody awaiting trial in the matter.

After a hearing that lasted nearly two hours, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe allowed Robinson to be released to the custody of his step-father, Rodney Perry, a corporal with the Marianna Police Department and a school resource officer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields opposed Robinson's release, saying the government had evidence that he could pose a danger to others that was contained on recordings of wiretapped conversations.

Under questioning, Perry said he was aware that Robinson's father and his half-brother had been indicted but said he did not initially know that Robinson had also been charged.

"He doesn't tell us a whole lot," Perry said.

Asked if he ever knew Robinson to be violent toward others, Perry said only, "I've known him to speak his mind," but said Robinson had not shown any tendency toward violence that he knew of, didn't own any guns and didn't use drugs.

"If he did, I'd have known," Perry said. "Every time he came to the house I smelled nothing. My nose is very sensitive to that."

Perry said he was not aware until after the indictments were unsealed that Robinson had previously been convicted of a felony -- theft by receiving in 2009 in Faulkner County, for which he was sentenced to three years probation. He said he also had no knowledge of a January 2021 incident in which Robinson was arrested with a firearm in Crittenden County or that the mother of his child had received an order of protection in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Court records indicated that Robinson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of an instrument of crime and was given a one-year suspended sentence and the protective order was dismissed at the request of the mother of Robinson's child in November 2022, six weeks after it was requested.

Jefferson Highfill, an agent with the Little Rock FBI office, testified that Robinson was intercepted on or mentioned on a number of wiretapped cellphone calls, including a 24-minute conversation on May 12, 2021, between Freddie Gladney Jr. and co-defendant Jamal Daniels discussing the theft of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana that the two believed Robinson had taken. Highfill testified that Daniels told Gladney that Robinson had given him some cocaine to sell not long before.

"Yeah," Highfill quoted Gladney as saying, "that was my s**t."

Highfill said the two also discussed an incident in which Robinson was alleged to have pistol-whipped a man referred to as "the African" while working security at a Bankroll Freddie concert.

Highfill said Robinson was intercepted on a phone call with Gladney III two days earlier in which the two discussed the pistol-whipping incident.

Robinson's attorney, Degan Clow of Bryant, argued that no evidence had been presented beyond what he characterized as bragging to indicate Robinson would pose a risk of flight or danger to the community. He said the wiretapped conversations picked up by investigators were nothing more than the hype surrounding rap music.

"You've got a lot of people lying because it's the cool thing to do," he said. "You've got a bunch of people in these rap gangs talking about slinging drugs and pistol-whipping people because that's what the songs are about. It's just part of that culture ... it's people trying to one-up each other."

Clow also said that Perry, a "seasoned law-enforcement officer," would be able to keep a close eye on Robinson.

In ordering Robinson's release, Volpe said his case could be distinguished from those of some of his co-defendants by the records documenting a sparse criminal history. Volpe noted that Robinson had a single felony conviction dating back more than 10 years and that the allegations of violence were not supported by direct evidence.

"We hear facts about things that are not convictions and I do consider those," the judge said. "You take the pistol-whipping allegations. It's hard to weigh that when it's talk that we don't have any specific information on who it was, we can't connect the dots and say there was a police report filed by somebody who said that he beat him up."

As Perry signed the custodial papers, Volpe cautioned him that he would be required to report any infractions to the pre-trial services office.

"You'll have to report him if he isn't doing right," Volpe said.

"Could I bring him in myself?" Perry quipped.