Sorting out the truth

I finally can say that John Brummett has written a column that doesn't lean far left. Stay in that lane, John!

As for politics: Trump ... we deserve better. Biden ... we deserve better. Listening to these two is not only a chore but difficult to sort the little bit of truth from their patting themselves on their own backs. Trump did not win, Hillary lost. Biden did not win, Trump lost.

Both parties have enough time to sort their respective candidates before the next election, but they best start very soon.

RICK RENNER

Little Rock

Personal preference

I read with interest the column written by attorney Blake Rutherford. He argues that I shouldn't be entitled to carry a gun in a courthouse in Arkansas despite the fact that the law explicitly authorizes "officers of the court," that is attorneys, to do so. Rutherford's argument is that it's a bad idea, and after misrepresenting the opinion from the trial judge, he implores the Supreme Court to deny me my rights.

I believe the problem with Rutherford's claim, much like the trial court's opinion, is that it isn't based on law. It's based on personal preference. And Rutherford's preference is inconsistent with that of the Legislature and governor that enacted the law. When I went to law school, that's what I learned the courts are supposed to uphold, not Mr. Rutherford's personal fears and desires.

CHRIS CORBITT

Conway

About 'woke culture'

If Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks that the ultra-conservative Christian majority of Arkansas and the U.S. are under assault by the "woke minority," she should try to imagine herself in the shoes of all the people who have felt attacked or suppressed by the Christian majority since the beginning of the United States. Where should I start?

Why doesn't she understand that Jews and other non-Christians, for example, do not want to be "saved" by conversion at the hands of evangelicals whose view of humanity as sinful is not welcome? Now that some in the Christian right have aligned with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, homophobes and racists, they and their extreme Christian agenda have become even more disturbing and fearful.

Let them examine their own hypocrisy and assault on people they have marginalized for far too long, people who merely want equal rights and a place at the table. Perhaps then "woke culture" will ease its demands.

R.A. WEINSTEIN

Marshall