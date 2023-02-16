Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson scheduled to go to trial on charges tied to ‘22 collision

The Ward 2 representative on the Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled to go to trial this morning in Pulaski County District Court on three misdemeanor charges stemming from an automobile collision and a scuffle with an Arkansas State Police trooper last year.

City Director Ken Richardson, 57, has pleaded innocent to the charges of obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.

His case will be heard in a bench trial before Pulaski County District Judge Wayne Gruber, according to court records. Richardson is represented by Willard Proctor Jr.

Richardson is one of 10 elected city directors who serve on the city board alongside Little Rock's mayor. First elected to the city board in 2006, Richardson had no opponent when he was reelected to another four-year term last year.

On Aug. 2, following a city board meeting, Richardson crashed his car into a pole near Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street in Little Rock.

According to an incident report, when Trooper Ronald Grace attempted to remove Richardson from the vehicle, the city director physically resisted.

Later, Richardson grabbed Grace's leg while attempting to get back into the car, which led the trooper to take Richardson to the ground and place him under arrest, Grace reported.

Richardson was transported to a hospital and reportedly submitted a urine sample for testing.

"Based on my training and experience, I believe Mr. Richardson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Grace wrote. "His speech, body language and mannerisms were consistent with that of an impaired motorist."

Richardson has experienced seizures and collapsed during city board meetings in the past.

A separate report said Richardson told emergency personnel after the crash that "he does have a history of epilepsy and might have had a recurrence of this."

In 2019, Richardson was briefly handcuffed and cited for obstructing governmental operations while attempting to photograph police during the detention of a robbery suspect, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the charge.

Court records show that Richardson in 2015 pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

A 2015 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article said the DWI offense was Richardson's second. He reportedly pleaded guilty to a DWI charge, as well as driving without a license in 1991 and again in 1994 to driving without a license.