Man dies in two-car wreck in Randolph County

One man was killed Monday in a two-car accident in Randolph County, police said.

Joseph Barber, 55, was killed in the crash that occurred at 10:08 a.m. at 3868 Middlebrook Road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report said Barber was driving south on a 2015 Polaris and attempting to navigate a right-hand curve when his vehicle crossed the centerline.

The Polaris struck a 2015 Mack truck that was traveling in the opposite direction and left the roadway. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The investigating officer reported that conditions were clear and the road was dry.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the wreck was the 58th wreck to result in a fatality this year. There have been 64 overall deaths.