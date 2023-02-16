MLB Calendar

THROUGH FRIDAY Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

THURSDAY Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.

MONDAY Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 8-21 World Baseball Classic.

March 30 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA Amateur draft.

July 11 All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 1 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 4 p.m. Central.

Aug. 20 Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 Regular season ends.

November TBA Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 4 p.m. Central.

November TBA Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series, 4 p.m. Central.

Nov 7-9 General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 4-7 Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 International signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.