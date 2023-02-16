NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

TODAY x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

TODAY x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

SUNDAY DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 26 Pala Casino 400, Fontana, Calif.

March 5 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas

March 12 United Rentals Work United 500, Avondale, Ariz.

March 19 Ambetter Health 400, Hampton, Ga.

March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

April 2 Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 8 x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 8 x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 9 Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Ridgeway, Va.

April 23 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

April 30 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 7 AdventHealth 400, Kansas City, Kan.

May 14 Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 21 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 28 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, Madison, Ill.

June 11 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 25 Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 2 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago, Chicago

July 9 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 16 Crayon 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 23 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.

July 30 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 6 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 20 Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 3 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth

Oct. 1 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race