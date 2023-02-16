Nation’s canary

The "canary in a mine" idiom refers to the practice of placing caged canaries in mines as an air-quality early warning system for miners. If the canary dies due to "bad air"--a lack of oxygen and/or the presence of noxious gases--then the miners are alerted to leave the mine.

Early warning "canaries" also exist in other contexts, such as "indicator species" that are especially sensitive to harmful environmental changes, certain human behaviors that predict later cognitive decline, and many others.

Cultural societies also have early indicators, and democracies have a very specific, easy to identify canary.

Democracy is based on the principle of rule by every citizen and is the only philosophy and form of government based upon a belief in the intelligence, dignity, and potential of each person. The opening three words of the U.S. Constitution, "We, the People," reflect this emphasis on each citizen as a cornerstone of democracy.

A key canary for democracies is the degree to which each person, government policy, and public servant values every citizen. How we consistently treat and regard each other is a critical indicator of the health of our society.

How are we faring in America relative to our treatment of our fellow citizens? How well do each of us demonstrate respect for each other and for our nation? There are many troubling signs of poor health. A 2020 Pew Foundation study found that in 1997, 64 percent of Americans had trust in their fellow citizens, but by 2020 that figure had dropped to 34 percent. Another 2020 study by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News found that 80 percent of Americans felt that the country was "out of control."

Around the world, we see democratic societies growing increasingly authoritarian, with resulting degradation of democratic institutions and traditions. More Americans are showing sympathy for authoritarian leadership. We see our leaders in politics, government, business, the media, and many of us all increasingly demonstrating contempt, hostility and even violence toward our institutions and toward each other.

Possibly the most disturbing sign of our canary's condition is that a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the second-leading cause of death among American 10- to 14-year-olds was suicide.

But just as the health of a canary can quickly change for worse or for better, so can the indicators for democracies, based upon the daily actions of each of us.

We all vote for or against democracy every day based upon how we choose to treat others. Do we treat our fellow Americans with civility and dignity, or with contempt? Do we choose public servants who promote an improved quality of life for all, or do we choose those who promote hostile tribal conflicts, excusing and supporting those who flaunt unethical and unconstitutional behaviors?

We all need to show more mutual respect and willingness to work together despite differences if we seek a healthy democracy. That requires each of us to monitor ourselves and recognize when we are acting against the health of our community, culture, and our democracy, and to quickly correct our behavior.

A re-commitment to being a positive, productive, and moral citizen is a patriotic act that benefits all of us. It is a daily, persistent vote to revive the canary, to build a strong culture built upon mutual respect for each other's values, dignity, and potential. It is a vote for democracy.

In societies where democracy's oxygen of civility, respect, dignity, and constructive hope for tomorrow thrive, so does democracy's canary. In societies where "We, the People," our children, and the public servants that we have chosen to represent us constantly communicate noxious contempt for others and for the future, the canary will die, as will the personal freedoms that democracy believes that we deserve.

Democracy believes in us; do we believe in ourselves?

David Childs and Glen White are state co-coordinators of Braver Angels Arkansas. For information on how to depolarize ourselves and the country, visit the organization's website at Arkansas.braverangels.org and click "Contact Us" if you'd like their help.