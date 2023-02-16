Highfill venue now Acres on Holland

An event space in Highfill has been re-branded as Acres on Holland and has a new operator.

Scotie Hulett is leasing the property formerly known as The Holland Barn from Amy and Eric Holland and the location has been rebranded as Acres on Holland, according to a release. The terms of the deal were not released.

"Going big and going home became a possibility when this entrepreneurial opportunity landed in my lap -- a perfect accident that allows me to bring my larger scale production and coordination experience and excitement to the continued growth of NWA while settling down closer to family," Hulett said in a release.

The event space is located on Holland Avenue, three miles from Bentonville and two miles from Northwest Arkansas National Airport. Acres on Holland sits on more than 50 acres with the front eight acres housing a 3,800 square foot barn and a one-room chapel. The property can host corporate celebrations, community events, weddings and large-scale events such as festivals and concerts, according to a news release.

-- John Magsam

Nissan tool and die techs get union vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee will have the chance to vote on March 16 on whether to form a union.

On Tuesday, the National Labor Relations Board set the secret ballot election date for about 86 tool and die technicians at Nissan's Smyrna plant. The vote on whether to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will take place at the Nissan facility, which is about 25 miles outside Nashville.

The board ruled earlier this month that the smaller bloc of employees is eligible for union organizing. The decision was made by a board majority picked by President Joe Biden. It overturned a June 2021 ruling by one of the board's regional officials that had long blocked the vote.

The vote offers measured hope for unions trying to get a foothold in foreign-owned auto plants in the traditionally anti-union South.

A spokesperson for Nissan said there are about 7,000 employees at the Smyrna facility.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index gains 7.03, ends at 873.38

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 873.38, up 7.03.

"Equities reversed an early decline to close relatively flat following strong retail sales data reported for January prior to the open as stocks continue to show resilience despite fears of rising interest rates," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.