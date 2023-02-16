BASKETBALL

Case against Beard dropped

A Texas prosecutor on Wednesday moved to dismiss a felony domestic violence case against former Texas coach Chris Beard, in part because of the alleged victim's wishes not to prosecute. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said that after a review of the evidence, and considering the wishes of Randi Trew, Beard's fiancee, his office determined the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Beard was arrested Dec. 12 after Trew called 911 and told officers Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard acted in self-defense and that she never wanted him prosecuted. Texas suspended Beard without pay the day he was arrested. He was fired on Jan. 5 when Texas officials told Beard's attorney he was "unfit" to lead the program. Texas has been led by interim coach Rodney Terry since Dec. 12. The Longhorns are ranked No. 6 and share first place in the Big 12.

TRACK AND FIELD

New record in 3,000

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma broke a 25-year-old indoor world record in the 3,000 meters on Wednesday at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais. Girma, who won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics, covered the distance in 7 minutes, 23.81 seconds at the World Athletics event. The previous record of 7:24.90 was set by Kenya's Daniel Komen in Budapest in 1998. Spain's Mohamed Katir ran faster than the previous record, too, and finished second behind Girma in a European record of 7:24.68.

BASEBALL

Trammell suffers broken hand

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell will have surgery on his broken right hand and is expected to need six to seven weeks to recover. Trammell was injured when he was hit by a pitch during a workout before spring training started this week, team president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. The Mariners open the regular season on March 30 at home against Cleveland. The 25-year-old Trammell hit .196 with 4 home runs and 10 RBI in 102 at-bats last season. He made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2021 and batted .160 in 156 at-bats.

Two players lose in arbitration

Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer lost in salary arbitration on Wednesday. Burnes will receive $10.01 million from the Milwaukee Brewers rather than his $10.75 million request. Singer will get $2.95 million rather than $3,325,000 from the Kansas City Royals. Teams have a 5-3 lead in decisions. Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues. He led the National League with 243 strikeouts, second in the big leagues behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole at 257. Burnes earned $6.55 million. Singer, a 26-year-old right-hander, was 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances last year, when he had a salary of $726,250. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on April 28 and recalled on May 17.

Yanks' pitcher needs surgery

Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees' season. As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old right-hander will have right shoulder surgery on Feb. 21. Boone said Montas could possibly return in the season's second half. Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn't pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Montas left a July 3 start at Seattle after 13 pitches with shoulder tightness -- his velocity was down about 3 mph. He returned July 21 and had a 2.25 ERA in starts against Detroit and Houston.

D-backs, Chafin reach deal

Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized $6.25 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Chafin gets $5.5 million this year, and the Diamondbacks have a $7.25 million option for 2024 with a $750,000 buyout. Chafin returned to Arizona after spending his first seven seasons with the D-backs from 2014-20. He was 2-3 with three saves and a 2.83 ERA in 64 appearances and 57 1/3 innings last year, striking out 67 and walking 19. Chafin has 375 mound appearances since 2017, most among major league relievers.

FOOTBALL

Ravens re-sign two

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley. The Ravens announced the moves Wednesday. The 31-year-old Urban played 16 games for Baltimore last season, finishing with one sack. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens and played for the Cowboys, Bears and Titans before rejoining Baltimore last year. Worley, who turns 28 next week, appeared in eight games last season, including one start. He has played seven NFL seasons, spending time with the Panthers, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, Lions and Ravens.

Maryland hires new OC

Maryland has hired former Arizona and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as a co-offensive coordinator. Sumlin, who was also a head coach at Houston, will be an associate head coach for the Terrapins. He'll coach tight ends in addition to helping run the offense. Sumlin went 35-17 at Houston from 2008-11 and 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-17. He was just 9-20 at Arizona before being fired in 2020. Sumlin comes to Maryland after spending a year as coach and general manager of the USFL's Houston Gamblers.