100 YEARS AGO Feb. 16, 1923

AUGUSTA — A letter, which the Bank of Augusta and Trust Company of Augusta, Woodruff County, has sent out to its farmer customers, urging them to raise their own food and feed, has attracted the attention and commendation of George Bell of Nashville, president of the Arkansas Bankers’ Association, and of E. J. Bodman of Little Rock, chairman of the bankers’ Committee on Agriculture. President Bell was so favorably impressed by the letter that he has called the attention of every bank in the state to the letter and has suggested that they follow the example of the Augusta Institution.

50 YEARS AGO Feb. 16, 1973

LONDON — A man stole a Rembrandt oil painting worth $480,000 Thursday and then made his getaway on a bicycle. The painting, a portrait called Jacob de Gheyn III, was taken from the Dulwich College Art Gallery by a thief who put it in a shopping bag, police said. A man seen leaving the gallery on a bicycle later was arrested and the painting recovered undamaged, police said.

25 YEARS AGO Feb. 16, 1998

GRAVETTE — A hospital gown wasn’t what Peggy Alexander had planned to wear to her wedding, but in a pinch, it had to do. Alexander, now Peggy Bock, had sworn to her fiance, Herbert Bock Jr., that Valentine’s Day was the only day she would get married. A wedding had been set for Saturday in a Eureka Springs chapel, but that plan was scuttled when she was taken to Gravette Medical Center hospital on Wednesday for emergency surgery. She told her bridegroom-to-be that since she was still hospitalized, the wedding would have to wait until next year. But the groom would have none of that. Instead, he enlisted the help of Larry Weihe, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Hiwasse, and the pair got married in the hospital Saturday, surrounded by a small group of friends and family. The bride said that once she is well, she and her new husband will spend their honeymoon in Eureka Springs. Weihe said the wedding was a first for him.

10 YEARS AGO Feb. 16, 2013

FORT SMITH — The Morgan Nick Foundation and professional bass fisherman Casey Scanlon are teaming up to highlight the plight of missing children. Scanlon, who will compete later this month in the 2013 Bass Master Classic near Tulsa, has agreed to display photos of missing children on the pickup that pulls his bass boat as part of the foundation’s Picture Them Home campaign. …“We’re excited about the amount of exposure this will have,” foundation founder Colleen Nick said. Scanlon agreed to participate in the program after hearing about it from his friend and fellow bass fisherman Aaron Beshears, a former Crawford County sheriff’s office investigator. Beshears said he worked with Nick on several such cases during his years in law enforcement and thought it would be a good idea if Scanlon displayed missing children’s photos on his truck.