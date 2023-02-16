PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

SILOAM SPRINGS 47, GREENWOOD 39

The Panthers returned to Greenwood on Wednesday afternoon to finish a game suspended from Tuesday night because of a power outage caused by high winds. Siloam Springs (17-8, 9-2) remained in first place in the 5A-West and led after each quarter. The Panthers led 17-10 after a quarter, 24-21 at the half and 38-31 after three quarters. Siloam Springs was led by Levi Fox, who scored five of his 17 points after the continuation of the game, which occurred with 2:38 left in the third quarter with the Panthers leading, 34-29. Nate Vachon added nine points, and Dalton Newman eight. Greenwood (6-19, 1-10) was led by L.J. Robins, who scored 12 points and doled out six assists. Braden Bollman added nine points, all off 3-pointers. Siloam Springs trailed just once, at 21-19, late in the second quarter after Robins scored successive baskets for the Bulldogs. Newman scored inside, and Vachon buried a 3-pointer to end the half for Si-loam Springs.

VAN BUREN 69, ALMA 46

Van Buren juniors Glavine McDonald and Jaxon Cazzell combined for 38 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the 3-point line during the Pointers’ win over the Alma Airedales. Van Buren (16-11, 7-4) completed the season sweep of the Airedales. Easton Boggs led Alma (5-20, 2-9) with 13 points. Van Buren held Alma’s top two scorers, Israel Towns-Robinson and Camden Curd, to just nine combined points. McDonald had 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Cazzell and Conner Myers had 18 and 14 points, respectively. Matthew Rodgers had eight points for the Airedales, while teammates Curd and Carmani Smith finished with six each.

GIRLS

HARRISON 46, GREENBRIER 41

Harrison outscored Greenbrier 13-6 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback and take a 5A-West Conference victory in Goblin Arena. The rally came after the Lady Goblins had erased an early deficit and tied the game at 21 before halftime. Greenbrier responded by outscoring Harrison 14-12 in the third quarter to regain the lead. Brooklyn Mitchell had 18 points to lead the Lady Goblins, while Clare Barger added 10.

VAN BUREN 61, ALMA 36

Freshman standout Camryn Schmidt scored 14 points to pace Van Buren to a win over the struggling Alma Lady Airedales. Van Buren (13-13, 5-6) snapped a three-game losing streak while completing the season sweep of the Lady Airedales (6-19, 2-9). Jordan Gramlich land Presli Taylor led Alma with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Lady Airedales shot 24 percent from the field, and were just 4-of-33 from the 3-point line. Kenzie Jones and Caylee Barbour had 12 points apiece for the Lady Airedales. Barbour and Jaci Odom had four assists apiece for the winners.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS

PRAIRIE GROVE 55, PEA RIDGE 31

Prairie Grove jumped out to an early 14-5 lead and went on to take a quarterfinal victory over Pea Ridge during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Berryville. Camryn Cash had 15 points and Lexie Henry added 12 for the Lady Tigers, who led 30-12 at halftime and 41-21 after three quarters. The win moves Prairie Grove into today’s 4 p.m. semifinal game against regular-season champion and top seed Farmington and qualifies the Lady Tigers for next week’s Class 4A North Region Tournament at Morrilton. Makenzie Stites led Pea Ridge with nine points.

GRAVETTE 68, HUNTSVILLE 30

Gravette used a 23-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from Huntsville and move on to the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament. The outburst allowed the Lady Lions to turn a four-point lead into a 36-14 halftime cushion, then Gravette continued to pull away by outscoring Huntsville 20-9 in the third quarter. Elsea Keeley had 19 points to lead Gravette, which plays second-seeded Gentry in today’s 7 p.m. semifinal game, followed by Alexa Parker with 16 and Dalacie Wishon with 10. Makenna Kirk finished with 12 for Huntsville.

TUESDAY’S GIRLS

HUNTSVILLE 43, BERRYVILLE 36

Alissa Pillow accounted for 15 of Huntsville’s 25 points in the second half and led the Lady Eagles to a victory over Berryville during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Bobcat Arena. Huntsville led 18-16 at halftime, then outscored Berryville 13-7 in the third and stretched its lead out to a 31-23 margin. Pillow finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Eagles while Makenna Kirk added 12. Hannah Youngblood had 11 for Berryville.

FLIPPIN 56, LINCOLN 50

Lincoln’s season came to an end as the Lady Wolves suffered a loss to Flippin during the 3A-1 Conference quarterfinals at West Fork. Lincoln kept things close and trailed 29-24 at halftime, but Flippin outscored the Lady Wolves 17-12 in the third quarter to pull away again. Sarah Snodgrass finished with 29 points for Lincoln.

ELKINS 53, GREEN FOREST 24

Elkins claimed an early 13-4 cushion and went on to pull away from Green Forest and win its quarterfinal game in the 3A-1 Conference. Lakyn Shofner had 12 points for the Lady Elks, who had a 24-11 halftime cushion and led 42-21 after three quarters. Kaylen Coble added 11 points for the Lady Elks. Gina Gonzalez and Lyndsey Snow led Green Forest with seven apoints each.

PARIS 50, CEDARVILLE 46

Less than five days after edging Cedar-ville, 45-43, the Lady Eagles got 18 points from sophomore Annabelle Perry while holding on for a victory at the District 3A-4 Tournament. Cedarville, which had gotten 16 points from Rylee Partain during Monday’s 52-42 play-in win over Two Rivers, finished the season with an 11-19 record. Brailey Forst added 14 points to help Paris (17-11) to a season sweep (3-0) of the Lady Pirates. Jayden Wells and Kaitlyn Freeman finished with nine and eight points, respectively, for Paris.

LAVACA 53, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 44

Senior starters Anna Davis and Katie May combined for 35 points to help Lavaca clinch a berth in next week’s regional tournament. Davis finished with 18 points as the Golden Arrows defeated Johnson County Westside Tuesday at the District 2A-4 Tournament. May added 17. The Lady Arrows (17-10) play regular season runnerup Mansfield today in the semifinals.

OZARK 61, WALDRON 27

Briley Burns scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds to pace Ozark to a win over Waldron at the 4A-4 tournament. Also for Ozark, Lauren Bailie and McKenzie Powell finished with 10 points apiece to pace the winners (13-13). The Hillbillies play Mena for a shot at the regional tournament.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS

BERRYVILLE 51, GRAVETTE 29

Nate Allen hit five 3-pointers and had 22 points to lead three Berryville players in double figures as the Bobcats rolled past Gravette during quarterfinal action of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Bobcat Arena. Berryville jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, then went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to put the game away after Gravette pulled within 20-15 at halftime. Jake Wilson added 14 points and D.J. Colbert 10 for the Bobcats, who will play top-seeded Farmington in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal game today. Gunnar Woolard had 21 for Gravette.

PEA RIDGE 42, PRAIRIE GROVE 30

James Bledsoe accounted for all of Pea Ridge’s first-quarter scoring and led the Blackhawks to a victory over Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament. Bledsoe hit four 3-pointers and gave Pea Ridge an early 12-5 lead. The Black-hawks then stretched that margin out to 26-12 at halftime and 34-16 after three quarters. Bledsoe finished as the only player in double figures for Pea Ridge, which plays Huntsville in a late semifinal game today. Cole Edmiston led Prairie Grove with nine points.

TUESDAY’S BOYS

PRAIRIE GROVE 52, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 47

Eric Henderson had 19 points to lead Prairie Grove to an opening-round victory over Shiloh Christian to close out Tuesday’s action in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Berryville. Henderson was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who led 10-9 after one quarter and slowly extended it to 25-22 at halftime and 40-35 through three quarters. Duke Bowman finished with 16 for Shiloh Christian, followed by Ben Holler with 12.

LEAD HILL 54, ALPENA 39

Jayce Williams had 22 points and Lead Hill earned its fourth straight berth to the Class 1A Region 1 tournament with a victory over Alpena during the 1A-1 East Conference tournament at Mount Judea. The Tigers, playing their second game in as many days, grabbed 13-8 lead after one quarter and led 25-20 at halftime before they pulled away, outscoring Alpena 15-8 in the third quarter for a 40-28 cushion. Quintin Sewell added a double-double for Lead Hill with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

ELKINS 60, FLIPPIN 42

Elkins overcame a rocky start with a 16-3 run in the second quarter as the Elks defeated Flippin during the 3A-1 Conference Tournament at West Fork. The outburst helped Elkins turn an early 10-point deficit into a 20-17 halftime lead, then the Elks padded their lead by outscoring the Bobcats 20-12 in the third quarter for a 40-29 cushion. Steven Holland had 18 points for Elkins, which plays Bergman in a semifinal game Friday, followed by Trace Keller with 15 while Sean Boddie added 10 apiece.

WEST FORK 68, LINCOLN 42

West Fork raced out to a 33-13 halftime lead and went on to defeat Lincoln during the 3A-1 Conference Tournament. West Fork led 15-7 after one quarter, then went on an 18-6 run to blow the game open. The Tigers then led 55-31 after three quarters. Cole Pennington had 23 points to lead West Fork, followed by Cade Erickson with 16 and Timothy Howerton with 15. Jace Birkes had 18 points and was the only Lincoln player in double figures.

BOONEVILLE 57, HACKETT 52

Booneville’s Colter Fisher, Christopher Johnson, Noah Harrell, and Jace Washburn combined for 51 points to help lead the Bearcats to a 57-52 win over Hackett at the District 3A-4 Tournament. The win assures the Bearcats (14-8) of a berth in next week’s regional tournament. Eli Slavens led slumping Hackett (11-14) with 25 points. The Hornets lost five of six games to close out the season. Booneville started strong, leading by eight (17-9) after one quarter and maintaining a 44-38 advantage after three quarters.

OZARK 57, CLARKSVILLE 45

The Ozark Hillbillies punched their ticket to the regional tournament with a win over the Clarksville Panthers Tuesday at the 4A-4 tournament. Eli Masingale and Braeson Peters led the Hillbillies with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Landon Wright added nine, and Kyle Archer, Dean Culver, and M.J. Parker finished with six apiece. Ozark’s Koby Wilbanks finished added five. Kaden Martinez and Braxton Payne led the Panthers (5-21) with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Gage Reed had eight points, and Luke Siebenmorgen added four points.Grayson Freeman, Jeremiah Estep and Hayden Clark had two points apiece for the Panthers.

CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES 71, FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 42

Fayetteville Christian’s season came to a close as the Eagles fell to Christian Ministries during the Heartland Christian Athletic Association game played in Little Rock. Fayetteville Christian (15-9) fell into an early 19-4 hole against the team from Hot Springs and never recovered, trailing 31-18 at halftime and 53-31 after three quarters. Justus Osbon had 17 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Davis Trantham with 12.