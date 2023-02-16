Sales in January up 3% for month

America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in nearly two years, underscoring the economy’s resilience in the face of higher prices and multiple interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that retail sales increased 3% in January from the previous month, much higher than the 2% increase expected by economists in a Bloomberg survey. That’s a reversal from the 1.1% decline posted in December and the biggest rise since March 2021, according to the agency.

The data, which can be volatile on a month-to-month basis, is adjusted for seasonality but does not account for price changes, meaning inflation — which cooled slightly in January but showed signs of stickiness — contributed at least partly to the monthly jump.

Nearly every retail category saw a lift in January sales. Driving the gain was a jump in car sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets. Some of the supply shortages that had slowed auto production have eased, and more cars are gradually moving onto dealer lots. The enlarged inventories have enabled dealers to meet more of the nation’s pent-up demand for vehicles.

Sales at department stores were up 17.5%, a surprising bump given the post-holiday shopping season is usually among the slowest selling seasons for department stores. Sales at gas stations were flat.

The apparent robustness of shoppers at the beginning of the year is expected to make retailers more optimistic about 2023 businesses overall. But there have been concerns consumers will pull back as they contend with rapid price increases and burn through savings, thereby shrinking retailers’ profit margins and lowering sales.

The labor market and wage growth have remained strong, keeping cash in consumers’ pockets and helping power continued spending.

The job market surged in January, with nearly a half-million new jobs added. The unemployment rate reached 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969. With many businesses still eager to hire and keep workers, average wages and salaries have risen about 5% from a year ago — among the fastest such rates of increase in decades.

Those raises have generally been eaten up by inflation. Still, consumer price increases have been slowing. And for many households, a sharp drop in gas prices since summer has freed up more money to spend.

Executives have noted the sturdy consumer demand.

“Right now, we feel really good about our retailers,” David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, which operates malls across the country, said in an analyst call this month. Simon said he regularly asks colleagues about signs of pullback in consumer demand, and “it’s not really happened.” Still, some retail chiefs are wary of how much higher prices can go before consumers push back.

“We don’t want to raise too much prices to then lower them again, because we have a promise that we’ve made to the customers that we should deliver the best value for money,” Helena Helmersson, CEO of H&M, the Sweden-based fast-fashion retailer, said in a call with analysts last month.

The Fed has raised interest rates aggressively over the past year to try to weigh on consumer and business demand, hoping to cool the economy enough that it forces companies to stop raising prices so much. Central bankers have pushed borrowing costs to exceed 4.5%, from near-zero at this time last year, and have forecast at least a couple more rate increases in the coming months.

But those adjustments — the most drastic since the 1980s — appear to have temporarily dimmed strong demand rather than snuffing it out decisively. The housing market has cooled, and consumer spending had shown clear signs of pulling back in recent months, but the labor market has remained very strong while some parts of the economy appear on the brink of accelerating again.

The Wednesday retail sales report “suggests that any sign we got late last year that consumer spending was flagging was a bit of a false signal,” said Jonathan Millar, senior U.S. economist at Barclays. “It suggests that consumers are in pretty good shape here: The Fed’s rate hikes haven’t done a lot to slow spending.” Millar said that some of the weakness in December sales is expected to have come from cold weather and a holiday shopping season that started earlier because of promotions, including an Amazon sale day in October. Because January’s figures constituted a bounce back, the data appeared unusually strong.

Other analysts suggested spending likely will continue to be shaped by people’s response to the pandemic.

“People are back in stores. They’re figuring out what the future looks like working from home or hybrid,” said Katie Thomas, who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute, a think tank. “We put a lot of stock into assumptions of certain pandemic behaviors that didn’t end up being so sticky.” The upshot for the Fed is that spending has retained momentum as a strong labor market supports shoppers, Millar said, explaining that policymakers may need to do more to wrestle down inflation.

Fed officials have already hinted that they could raise rates higher. John Williams, the president of the Fed Bank of New York, said Tuesday he sees interest rates climbing to a 5% to 5.5% range, a bit above the median projection in the Fed’s latest set of forecasts.

Williams added that rates could go even higher if inflation proves difficult to slow. But other economists discounted the latest retail numbers as a one-off blip.

A “good chunk of the January strength” in retail sales was likely linked to unseasonably warm weather and could reverse in the coming months, Kieran Clancy, senior U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note.

“That won’t stop markets fretting that the economy is impervious to the Fed, but we think that view is just wrong,” Clancy said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jordyn Holman and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.