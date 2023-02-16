Senate committee advances bill allowed excused absences for pregnant, new parent students





The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved a bill Wednesday to give excused absences to pregnant and new parent students.

House Bill 1161 would require public schools and open-enrollment public charter schools to "excuse absences due to conditions related to pregnancy or parenting," including for labor, delivery, recovery, prenatal and postnatal appointments.

Excused absences also will include a "legal appointment related to pregnancy or parenting," which would include proceedings on adoptions, visitation and custody as defined by the bill.

The bill passed the House last week and will be taken up by the Senate for consideration.

Teenage parents would need to provide the school with a note from a doctor, parent or guardian excusing their absence. Students would be given different alternatives on how to make up missed schoolwork, including retaking a semester, participating in an online course credit program or being granted an additional six weeks to finish the semester at a later date.

"It's not a get out of school free card. You either have to get a doctor's note or a note from a parent," said Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, the bill's Senate sponsor.

The bill would allow new parents to be given at least 10 days of excused absences after the birth of their child to help them avoid being flagged as a "habitual truant," which can happen after a student has 10 unexcused absences in a school year.

Tucker said the bill was needed to alleviate Arkansas' high rate of teen pregnancy and low high school graduation rate, which are closely related.

"There's definitely a relationship between those two," Tucker said.

The bill also would require schools to provide "reasonable accommodations for a lactating student," other than a restroom, and "access to a place to safely store breast milk." Schools also would be required to provide pregnant and new parent students with a list of daycare facilities near campus. Schools that offer on-campus daycare for staff would be required to offer those services for students, Tucker said.

Democrat Rep. Ashley Hudson, the bill's House sponsor, said she modeled the bill after a similar law in Louisiana.

"We know that outcomes are better for the parent and for the baby if their parents are able to obtain their high school degree," Hudson said during the bill's hearing in the House Education Committee last week. "Certainly, [it] opens up a lot more opportunity for income, for getting jobs and for furthering their education, which of course opens up a lot more opportunity for their child."



