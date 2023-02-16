Sponsor pulls bill restricting transgender people from using bathroom of choice at Arkansas schools

A bill that would restrict transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice at public schools was pulled from the Senate floor Thursday.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, pulled the bill to offer an amendment, before it comes up for a vote in the Senate at a later date. House Bill 1156, if passed, would require public schools and open enrollment public charter schools to restrict people from using a restroom that does not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill applies to places at schools where people “may be in various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals.” The bill would apply to multiple-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms.

Sullivan agreed to amend the bill after Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, raised concerns about a provision in the bill on overnight trips. HB1156 would ban students traveling on school-sponsored overnight trips from sharing “sleeping quarters with a member of the opposite sex” unless it is with an immediate family member. Hickey worried the bill would bar a student from sleeping in a private room during an overnight trip.