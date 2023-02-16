Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Pine Bluff 13-0 19-6

Hot Springs 12-2 18-7

Lake Hamilton 10-3 21-4

White Hall 8-6 17-12

Sheridan 7-6 16-9

HS Lakeside 5-9 10-13

Benton 4-9 12-13

El Dorado 2-13 5-21

Texarkana 0-13 3-15

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Watson Chapel 13-0 23-6

Mills Univ. Studies 11-2 17-11

Stuttgart 8-5 14-7

Warren 7-5 9-8

Monticello 7-6 9-16

Star City 3-10 10-16

Crossett 1-11 5-22

Hamburg 1-12 4-16

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team Conf. Over.

Benton 13-0 20-3

Sheridan 11-2 14-7

El Dorado 11-4 16-11

HS Lakeside 8-6 12-10

Lake Hamilton 7-6 10-16

Texarkana 4-9 9-14

White Hall 4-10 9-15

Hot Springs 3-11 6-18

Pine Bluff 0-13 0-19

Conference 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

Star City 13-0 27-2

Watson Chapel 11-2 16-11

Hamburg 8-5 20-8

Stuttgart 7-6 11-13

Mills Univ. Studies 6-7 10-18

Monticello 4-9 4-18

Crossett 2-10 4-20

Warren 0-12 0-19

DISTRICT 3A-8 TOURNAMENTS

At Camden Harmony Grove HS

Seeds in parentheses; semifinalists advance to regional playoffs

BOYS

Monday, Feb. 13

(7) Dollarway 51, (6) DeWitt 50

(5) Lake Village Lakeside 64, (8) Camden Harmony Grove 50

Tuesday, Feb. 14

(3) McGehee 46, (7) Dollarway 37

(5) Lake Village Lakeside 60, (4) Smackover 47

Thursday, Feb. 16

(2) Drew Central vs. (3) McGehee, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Dumas vs. (5) Lake Village Lakeside, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 13

(5) DeWitt 50, (8) Dollarway 13

(6) Camden Harmony Grove 58, (7) Smackover 31

Tuesday, Feb. 14

(3) Drew Central 56, (6) Camden Harmony Grove 16

(5) DeWitt 47, (4) Lake Village Lakeside 45

Thursday, Feb. 16

(2) Dumas vs. (3) Drew Central, 4 p.m.

(1) McGehee vs. (5) DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Men Conf. Over.

Alcorn State 11-2 14-11

Grambling State 10-3 17-8

Southern 9-4 13-13

Jackson State 8-5 9-17

Alabama A&M 7-6 11-15

UAPB 6-7 10-16

Alabama State 6-7 8-18

Bethune-Cookman 5-8 9-17

Prairie View A&M 5-8 9-17

Texas Southern 5-8 9-17

Florida A&M 3-10 5-19

Miss. Valley State 3-10 4-23

Women Conf. Over.

Jackson State 12-1 15-8

Alabama State 9-4 12-12

Alabama A&M 9-4 11-12

Bethune-Cookman 9-4 10-13

Prairie View A&M 8-5 11-13

Southern 8-5 11-13

UAPB 7-6 9-14

Alcorn State 6-7 10-14

Grambling State 6-7 7-17

Florida A&M 3-10 5-19

Texas Southern 1-12 1-23

Miss. Valley State 0-13 2-22

MONDAY, Feb. 13

MEN: UAM 69, Southern Arkansas 64 (at Magnolia)

UAM (10-14, 6-12 Great American): Isaac Jackson 27 points, 4 rebounds; Mario Fantina 13 points, 6 assists; Ray Price and Cole Anderson 10 points each

Southern Arkansas (17-7, 13-5 Great American): Jerry Carraway Jr. 13 points, 2 steals; Carel Ray Jr. 11 points; Blake Rogers and LaTreavin Black 10 points each

WOMEN: Southern Arkansas 85, UAM 59 (at Magnolia)

UAM (9-15, 6-12 Great American): Bailey Harris 19 points, 7 rebounds; Cyarah Kensmil 10 points

Southern Arkansas (11-13, 7-11 Great American): Mychala Linzy 11 points, 4 assists; Brooklin Brown 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jessica Jones 10 points

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MONDAY, Feb. 13

Williams Baptist 8, UAPB 7 (second game, at Pine Bluff)

Williams Baptist (2-6): Breanna Shaffer and Laila Byas 2 hits each; Cassidi Doyle (win, 1-1), 2 earned runs on 4 hits, 6 strikeouts in 5 innings

UAPB (1-3): Zharia Robinson 3 for 3, 2 RBI; 4 others with 1 hit each; Danika Bryant (loss, 0-2); 2 runs on 2 hits, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts in 2 ⅓ innings

SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

College track and field

SWAC Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Ala.

Prep basketball

(All games girls/boys)

Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Hamburg, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 17

College baseball

UAM at East Central, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

College softball

UAM at Delta State (doubleheader), noon;

College track and field

SWAC Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Ala.

Prep basketball

(All games girls/boys)

White Hall at Hot Springs, 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Texarkana, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

College baseball

UAM at East Central (doubleheader), noon; UAPB at Arkansas State, 3 p.m.

College softball

UAM at Delta State (doubleheader), noon; Saint Peter's at UAPB (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

College baseball

UAPB at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.

College softball

Saint Peter's at UAPB (doubleheader), 3 p.m.