Springdale police fire in park confrontation

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale police fired shots at a 20-year-old man Wednesday after he ran from officers and looked as if he was pulling a gun at them in Murphy Park, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Police Department.

Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. about a man creating a disturbance in the park's parking lot on Pleasant Street.

The man ran from police, and as he ran through the intersection at Rebecca Lane, he appeared to be pulling a handgun from his waist and pointing it at officers, Taylor said.

An officer fired several shots, but the man was not hit.

Police chased the man through several backyards before catching him and taking him into custody.

[AUDIO: Listen to police detail the incident » nwaonline.com/230115Murphyparkshooting/]

The man received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An officer also received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Taylor said.

The man's name was not released.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave until an investigation is completed, Taylor said.