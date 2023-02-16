



GOLF

Lewis named Solheim Cup captain

Stacy Lewis, the former University of Arkansas All-American and two-time major champion was named Team USA captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup. Lewis is already set to serve as captain for the 2023 Solheim Cup, which will pit Team USA against Team Europe this September in Spain.

Lewis, 38, will be the youngest team captain in U.S. history. The Solheim Cup is a three-day biennial event, but it will be played in back-to-back years due to the alteration of scheduling because of covid 19.

Lewis played in four Solheim Cups (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017) and served as an assistant coach in 2019 and 2021. The event will be played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., in 2024.

SEC honors Fernandez de Oliveira

University of Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliviera was named the SEC's co-golfer of the week on Wednesday, sharing the honor with South Carolina's Rafe Reynolds and Florida's Ricky Castillo.

Fernandez de Oliveira won the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala., by five strokes for his second career collegiate victory. He shot a 15-under-198 total, defeating five of the top 100 players in the process. He led the field with 18 birdies over 54 holes, helping the Razorbacks to a second-place finish in the team standings.

Fernandez de Oliveira's 198 total and 15-under score were both his best by seven strokes and the second-best in school history behind Julian Perico (197 total) and Sebastian Cappelen (17-under).

GAC tabs SAU sophomore

Southern Arkansas University sophomore Logan McDonald was named the men's golfer of the week by the Great American Conference on Wednesday.

McDonald, of Bryant, had a career-best performance at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas, where he paced the Muleriders to an eighth-place finish in the team standings. His 3-under 69 in the first round of the event, which included four birdies, was his first career round in the 60s and was the third Muleriders golfer to shoot a sub-70 round this season. He finished in a tie for 14th place, the best result among the 33 GAC golfers competing in the event.

McDonald is the first SAU golfer to earn the honor since 2021.

TRACK & FIELD

ASU's Jelmert earns Sun Belt honors

Arkansas State pole vaulter Bradley Jelmert was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference's Men's Field Athlete of the Week Wednesday morning after climbing in the Red Wolf record books over the weekend.

At Pittsburg State's Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan., Jelmert cleared 17 feet, 11 inches in the men's pole vault -- setting a meet and facility record while moving to fourth in ASU indoor history. Jelmert, a native of Watchung, N.J., will enter the Sun Belt Conference championships ranked second in the league after finishing in the top five at four indoor meets this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

SAU's Adorno earns another honor

Right-handed pitcher Jeremy Adorno of Southern Arkansas University was named the Central Region player of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Adorno, who was named the Great American Conference's pitcher of the week on Tuesday, earned his first victory of the season against Missouri Western last weekend, in which he allowed 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts and retired the last 14 batters he faced. He has had at least seven strikeouts in a game 13 times in 19 career starts for the Muleriders.

This season, Adorno is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP to go along with a 6 to 1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

TENNIS

SAU senior honored by GAC

Senior Lena Milosevic of Southern Arkansas University was named the Great American Conference's women's player of the week on Wednesday.

Milosovic collected victories from the No. 2 positions in both singles and doubles as the Muleriders defeated Henderson State 6-1 in a non-conference matchup. She paired with Annika Berrendorf to score a 6-1 doubles victory, then overcame losing the first set in her singles match to defeat Kristina Kozlova 2-6, 7-6, 10-7.

Milosovic last earned the honor as a freshman in 2019. She is the first SAU player to earn the weekly honor since 2021.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services





