Super Quiz: Americana

1. What is the name of the millionaire who rescued Little Orphan Annie?

2. This five-letter Western greeting is short for "How do you do."

3. In what type of buildings is the Dewey Decimal System used?

4. Provide the next two words: "Down by the old mill stream, where I first ..."

5. What was the name of Daisy Mae's husband?

6. At the Academy Award ceremony in 2022, Will Smith slapped this presenter and comedian.

7. Who was the first president to live in the White House?

8. Provide the next five words: "If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear ..."

9. This play turns on the isolation of a disabled girl named Laura Wingfield.

ANSWERS:

1. Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks

2. Howdy

3. Libraries

4. Met you

5. Li'l Abner

6. Chris Rock

7. John Adams

8. Some flowers in your hair

9. "The Glass Menagerie"