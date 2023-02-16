The big show: Ex-Arkansan JD Clayton to open for Dwight Yoakam

The last time singer-songwriter JD Clayton performed around these parts was an October show at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. His gig on Friday will be a little bit bigger. The 27-year-old Fort Smith native will be onstage at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock opening for country legend Dwight Yoakam.

"I'm just super grateful for the opportunity," Clayton said last month from his home in Nashville, Tenn., where he lives with his wife, Claire. "It's going to be unbelievable to share the stage with someone like that."

The show is also the first time he's ever played a venue of that size, Clayton said.

These are heady times for Clayton, whose self-released debut LP, "Long Way From Home," came out in January. The 10-track album highlights Clayton's skill for blending Southern rock with a solid country sensibility and a little bit of playfulness.

The record opens appropriately with "Hello, Good Morning," a sweet, acoustic sketch augmented by the sounds of birds chirping and then gets rolling with "American Millionaire," a loping, boot-tapping track about paying dues and — fingers crossed — making it big.

"I wrote that here in Nashville before covid hit," Clayton said. "I had only been in town six months or maybe less, and everything was just so overwhelming. All the artists, all the musicians, everybody's doing it and everybody is pretty good. I was struggling. I wrote the song in about 45 minutes, and it was exactly what I was feeling at the time."

The title cut is a compelling, heart-rending ballad about homesickness, family and the uncertainty of trying to build a career out of writing and singing songs. Clayton was working on a landscaping crew when, during a lunch break, he quickly wrote down the first verse of the song on the Notes app of his iPhone.

"By the time we started back to work, I almost had the whole song written."

As powerful as the track is, he admitted that he was hesitant to include it on the album.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to really divulge that much personal information. I hid behind it for a while, but somewhere along the way I thought, this is what it's like; this is how I feel."

"Heartaches After Heartbreak," with its wicked slide guitar, is a banger that would sound right at home on Outlaw Country.

An enjoyable outlier on the album is the jaunty "Cotton Candy Clouds," which has an almost "Sgt. Peppers"-era Beatles vibe.

"That song is my baby on the record," Clayton said. "It's as much of a tip of a hat to the Beatles as I can give. There are a lot of moving parts to it. Luckily, we had some veteran session players in the room that day and they quickly were able to jot down what I was trying to articulate."

Clayton's classic rock-leanings are on full display in his reverent cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's take on the old Leadbelly song "Midnight Special." And while "Long Way From Home" opens with a song about the morning, Clayton ends the album's narrative with "Sleepy Night in Nashville," a stripped-down, folksy meditation on the end of a long day.

"I just thought it was a perfect way to close the album," he said.

Clayton comes from a musical family. His grandfather, Johnny Clayton, played banjo in a bluegrass/gospel band and taught him chords on the guitar.

"I spent a lot of time at their house. He'd get the banjo out and I'd try to play along."

Clayton was in junior high when his parents gave his sister a piano. It wasn't long before the instrument ended up in his room.

"I started teaching myself songs from YouTube, and somewhere in there I showed the songs to my folks and it was one of those, 'Holy cow! You can sing,' kind of things."

And now he has a debut record that is getting positive reviews — "A strong collection with songs that will appeal to a wide audience," said Americana UK: "Hopefully, there's more where this came from," said American Songwriter — and is opening a show in his home state for longtime country star Yoakam.

"The whole deal is a trip," Clayton said. "It's crazy, and we're just trying to take it day by day."

Dwight Yoakam