UA-PTC hires finance official

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has hired Rita D. Fleming as its vice chancellor for finance, the community college announced Wednesday.

Fleming -- who once worked in finance for the Arkansas Department of Higher Education -- was among the people brought in to restore financial stability to Henderson State University in 2019 after a state audit found apparent regulatory violations under a previous administration at that university. She left HSU in 2022.

At Pulaski Tech, Fleming replaces Charlette Moore, who was vice chancellor of finance and administration at the community college since 2019.

Fleming, 69, has a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from UALR. She is a certified public accountant.

Besides Henderson State and the state higher education agency, Fleming has worked in finance at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture from 2017-2019, University of Arkansas System office from 2011-2017 and Phillips Community College at the University of Arkansas from 2010-2011. She was associate vice president for human resources and risk management at the University of Central Arkansas from 2004-2010 and worked in the purchasing department, budget office and controller's office at UALR from 1982-1989.

At the state higher education office, where she started as a finance officer in 1989, she was promoted several times, eventually becoming senior associate director for finance until she left the agency in May 2004.

"I am thrilled to have Ms. Fleming join us at UA-PTC," said Pulaski Tech Chancellor Summer DeProw in a news release. "Her vast experience makes her the perfect fit for this pivotal role."

Fleming begins her new job today. Her annual salary will be $125,000, according to a college spokesperson.